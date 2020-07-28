Almost there: Duncan park coming back to life

Editor's note: This story was edited to clarify a detail about the involvement of BD Construction with the new park. The story previously said BD Construction sponsored equipment at the park. In fact, BD Construction donated the use of equipment for installation. The story has been changed online to reflect that.
A park renovation years in the making is finally nearing completion in the Village of Duncan.
The park in question is located at the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Avenue in Duncan. Overhauling the aging equipment has been on the village board’s to-do list for years according to Village of Duncan Board of Trustees member Paige Young.
“We’ve had old equipment that’s been there for I couldn’t even tell you how long. The old equipment was built in Duncan at a machining shop so everything is outdated,” Young said.
Josh Dahlberg is halfway through his second four-year term on the village board, which has been fundraising for the project that entire time, he said.
Proceeds from ballfield concession stands and Duncan Rib Fest pop and water tents have helped pay for the $60,000 park renovation. Several area businesses have also pitched in, including CK Excavating and J&J Storage.
BD Construction of Columbus completed new concrete work for the pathways at the park and donated the use of equipment for drain installation.
At long last, the Village of Duncan Parks and Recreation Committee raised enough money to make the park come to life.
The entire park is ADA accessible and will be for everybody, Dahlberg said, from “little to small.” It has four different zones – a toddler zone, a swing zone, a play zone – or “big kid” zone – and a spin zone.
“The spin zone has a double-decker, nine-foot-tall spinner on it,” Young said.
Young noted that she and Dahlberg hit the ground running on the project in the last two years, meeting with designers and planners. The design for the new park was built around the three existing trees.
“Obviously with Nebraska weather, shade is essential,” Young said.
Duncan opted for a community build, which took place on Saturday. Approximately 20 new, nearby, current and former community members gathered at 7:30 a.m. to build the park. Many were still working almost 12 hours later.
“If you hire companies to build it for you, it can essentially double the cost of the park,” Young said.
Now, the park is almost complete – most of what’s left is landscaping. Once that’s finished, Young said, the park will be open to the public.
Even then, the project won’t be quite finished.
“We’re planning on eventually having most of it fenced in so that it’s protected from the roads. That’s our next donation part,” Dahlberg said.
The Village of Duncan is holding a fundraiser to pay for a hard plastic picket fence along the east and north sides of the park.
“We are selling pickets and you can have your name engraved on the picket through this company that we’re going through,” Young said. “If you make a $150 donation, it buys you a picket and you can put like, ‘The Youngs’ on it.”
More information about that fundraiser can be found on the Village of Duncan website. The goal, Young said, is to have the project completely finished in time for Duncan’s 150th celebration next year.
“That way we have a nice new facility for when everybody comes to town,” Young said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.