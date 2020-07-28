Almost there: Duncan park coming back to life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This story was edited to clarify a detail about the involvement of BD Construction with the new park. The story previously said BD Construction sponsored equipment at the park. In fact, BD Construction donated the use of equipment for installation. The story has been changed online to reflect that.

A park renovation years in the making is finally nearing completion in the Village of Duncan.

The park in question is located at the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Avenue in Duncan. Overhauling the aging equipment has been on the village board’s to-do list for years according to Village of Duncan Board of Trustees member Paige Young.

“We’ve had old equipment that’s been there for I couldn’t even tell you how long. The old equipment was built in Duncan at a machining shop so everything is outdated,” Young said.

Josh Dahlberg is halfway through his second four-year term on the village board, which has been fundraising for the project that entire time, he said.

Proceeds from ballfield concession stands and Duncan Rib Fest pop and water tents have helped pay for the $60,000 park renovation. Several area businesses have also pitched in, including CK Excavating and J&J Storage.