ALS walk set for next weekend

A fundraiser planned next weekend will assist a nonprofit that helps Columbus residents who have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive, terminal disease in which individuals progressively lose control of muscle movement. Although they maintain their minds, the disease eventually robs people’s ability to swallow, speak and breathe. Life expectantly doesn’t typically exceed five years.

ALS in the Heartland helps those suffering from the disease and their loved ones by providing an array of services to people in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.

Executive Director Tammy Stalzer said these services are provided to those living in Columbus, including a respite program that gives monthly financial support, it allows the family to receive care and the caregiver to be allowed a break. Additionally, there is a children’s fund to help youth of those impacted to continue being involved in activities, an equipment loan program and one-on-one and group support. The Brad Meyer Memorial Scholarship program is also offered.

“We also provide other miscellaneous help, including recordable stuffed animals that allow a person living with ALS to capture and record their voice before they lose it. We've had the opportunity to serve some amazing families in Columbus, and continue to do so today,” Stalzer said.

The ALS in the Heartland Norfolk and Columbus Area Walk will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Skyview Lake, 1900 W. Maple Ave. in Norfolk. Registration is at 1 p.m. with the ceremonial walk lap beginning at 2 p.m.

“The main goal of the walk is to raise awareness and funds for ALS and ALS in the Heartland. We greatly appreciate bringing people together who have had a loved one with ALS, and those who are currently dealing with ALS,” Stalzer said.

Columbus Community Hospital is the MVP sponsor this year. Physical therapist assistant students from Northeast Community College will be offering their time to volunteer at the event.

“ALS in the Heartland will have bean bag toss, and other family friendly activities,” Stalzer said. “Snacks and water will be available for the attendees. There will also be a silent auction, including Husker football and volleyball tickets this year donated in memory of Julie Vanderpool and Gary Wittenbach. There is no cost to attend. Rather, ALS in the Heartland requests attendees donate what they are able.”

The event is kid friendly and pet friendly. Walking is optional but the path is handicapped-accessible for those who still wish to do so.

The walk was not held in person in 2020 and last year’s event had gone well, she added. She noted they expect an even better turnout this year. They also look forward to seeing past and present families who are dealing with, or who have dealt with, ALS.

“I encourage people to attend to help build awareness of ALS, to empathize with those around them, and to help raise funds for people affected by ALS right there in the Columbus area,” Stalzer said.