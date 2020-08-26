Alternative energy supporters vying for NPPD board

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated that all eleven seats on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors are up for election in November. This was an error. The article has been updated with the corrected information, that four of the seats are up for election. The Telegram regrets the error.
Voters in Platte County will have a hand in influencing the state's renewable energy future in November.
The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is the Loup Power District’s wholesale power supplier. Four seats on the NPPD Board of Directors are up for election this fall. Supporters of alternative energy sources are vying for at least four of those seats, including the one that covers Platte County.
Jerry Chlopek currently serves as the secretary and subdivision 9 board member for the NPPD. Subdivision 9 covers Platte, Colfax, Dodge and Butler counties. Chlopek spoke about his challenger, Jeff Mulder, at a Tuesday morning meeting of the Loup Power District Board of Directors.
“My understanding is, the man that’s running against me, somebody called him up and asked him if he’d run. And there are outside interests that are involved in this election,” Chlopek said.
Chlopek noted that these alleged “outside interests” wish to move the energy industry in Nebraska away from coal and toward all renewable energy.
Mulder told the Telegram that he had been thinking about making a bid for public office for a while and did so on his own. He currently works as the promotion director for the Nebraska Concrete & Aggregates Association. During his time there, Mulder said he has become very interested in sustainable and energy-efficient concrete construction.
Mulder added that he does support renewable energy and hopes to push the needle in that direction.
“But I’m not sure that I’m going to stand up on a podium and scream about it and force it down someone’s throat,” Mulder said.
Mulder said he sees renewable energy becoming more prevalent in the future. He pointed to the Norfolk area as being more forward-thinking concerning renewable energy. Norfolk is in the process of building its first solar farm.
“It’ll be very interesting to see how the solar and battery storage at Norfolk goes,” Loup Power District President and CEO Neal Suess said during Tuesday's meeting. “That, in my mind, is one of the bigger test projects here in Nebraska at this point.”
During Tuesday's meeting, Chlopek said there are currently a lot of wind farms in Nebraska trying to sell power to the NPPD. But, he said, NPPD’s needs are met by its existing plants, which are primarily nuclear- and coal-powered.
Intentionally or not, however, the NPPD has taken steps to restrict the market for renewable energy sources in Nebraska. There is a cap on the portion of alternative energy sources that municipal customers may use for their power, though. No more than 10% of the peak load can be generated using alternative sources.
The NPPD claims the cap exists to keep from wasting the existing generation capacity, but it is becoming an obstacle for cities seeking to transition to cleaner energy.
For many years, Suess said, NPPD was mostly a coal and nuclear power plant, with some gas and hydroelectric sources.
“As wind has gotten more and more advanced and with the specific subsidies and gotten cheaper, NPPD has had more and more inquiries from people wanting to sell them wind power,” Suess said. “Years ago they put into their plan that by 2020 they would have at least 10% of their power produced from wind, which they’ve met.”
Around the United States, renewable sources like wind and solar are getting more attention, he noted.
“There are those that think Nebraska and NPPD should be almost all renewable and there are others that have different takes on it. It depends on where you stand on the issue,” Suess said.
There may be a middle ground. Nebraska’s eastern neighbor, Iowa, was relying on wind power for 40% of its electricity in October 2019. Previously, coal was the main source of Iowa’s electricity.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Nebraska relied on coal for 55% of its in-state electricity net generation in 2019.
"I’m an Iowa guy,” Mulder said. “I do see a lot of the wind towers and I think that there is room for growth in Nebraska when it comes to alternative energies.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.