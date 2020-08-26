Alternative energy supporters vying for NPPD board

Intentionally or not, however, the NPPD has taken steps to restrict the market for renewable energy sources in Nebraska. There is a cap on the portion of alternative energy sources that municipal customers may use for their power, though. No more than 10% of the peak load can be generated using alternative sources.

The NPPD claims the cap exists to keep from wasting the existing generation capacity, but it is becoming an obstacle for cities seeking to transition to cleaner energy.

For many years, Suess said, NPPD was mostly a coal and nuclear power plant, with some gas and hydroelectric sources.

“As wind has gotten more and more advanced and with the specific subsidies and gotten cheaper, NPPD has had more and more inquiries from people wanting to sell them wind power,” Suess said. “Years ago they put into their plan that by 2020 they would have at least 10% of their power produced from wind, which they’ve met.”

Around the United States, renewable sources like wind and solar are getting more attention, he noted.

“There are those that think Nebraska and NPPD should be almost all renewable and there are others that have different takes on it. It depends on where you stand on the issue,” Suess said.