Alzheimer’s – How can I prevent it?

June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, so it’s a great time to stop and think about how prevalent the disease is today. Most of us know someone who has suffered from it, and that may include people very close to us, like a spouse or parent.

The question for many of us is, “How can I prevent it from happening to me?” We know we can’t change our family history, but there are some steps we can take to help prevent or delay Alzheimer’s.

One of those steps is monitoring your blood pressure. When you stop your blood pressure from climbing too high, you may lower your risk for having a stroke or developing dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

Over time, untreated high blood pressure can damage blood vessels in the brain, making it more likely that they will become narrowed and clogged, which reduces the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the brain. High blood pressure can even cause those blood vessels to rupture or burst.

Both these changes to the blood vessels can lead to stroke.

Some people also develop what's called vascular dementia, or vascular cognitive impairment, which can cause memory and thinking problems after they have a stroke.

Keep your blood pressure down

Start by making regular appointments with your primary care provider (PCP) to check your blood pressure. High blood pressure has no symptoms, so regular testing is the only way to know where you stand. Ask your PCP if you should also check your blood pressure at home.

Blood pressure readings have two numbers — a top (systolic) number and a bottom (diastolic) number:

Normal if the top number is less than 120 and bottom number less than 80

Elevated, top is 120-129, bottom is less than 80

Stage 1 high blood pressure, top is 130-139, bottom is 80 to 89

Stage 2, top is 140 or higher, bottom is 90 or higher

Hypertensive crisis (call your doctor immediately), top is higher than 180, bottom is higher than 120

If your blood pressure is not in a healthy range, you may be able to bring it down (and possibly help protect your brain) by:

Making lifestyle changes. For instance:

• Eat a variety of healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products.

• Cut back on salt and sodium by comparing food labels.

• Keep moving. Try to get at least 150 minutes of moderately intense aerobic activity, like brisk walking, each week.

• Watch your weight. Eating healthy and exercising regularly can help you reach or maintain a healthy weight.

Taking medications. If your PCP prescribes blood pressure medicines, take them exactly as directed.

All these steps can help reduce your blood pressure and, therefore, reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.

