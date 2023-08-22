The Columbus Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Columbus Community Center (old hospital), 3111 19th St. Attendees should use the door on the north side.

The presenter will be Adam Lassen. There will be cookies and conversation.

For more information, contact: Adam Lassen, 402-910-8111; or Martha Davidson, 402-910-8580.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Nebraska Chapter, is located at 8790 F St. Suite 404, in Omaha. The chapter helpline is 1-800-272- 3900 (toll-free).