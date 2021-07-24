Am I lactose intolerant?

People with lactose intolerance are not able to fully digest the sugar, called lactose, in milk. They have diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, bloating and gas 30 minutes to two hours after eating or drinking foods that contain lactose.

Lactase is an enzyme in your small intestine. This enzyme helps digest the lactose in milk and milk products. If your level of lactase is too low, you can become lactose intolerant. Infants need lactase to digest milk. As children grow and choose other foods, the amount of lactase they produce typically decreases. Still, it usually is high enough to digest the lactose consumed in a typical adult diet. If lactase production continues to fall, lactose intolerance may show up at any age.

Lactose intolerance appears to run in families and is most common in people of African, Asian, Hispanic and American Indian descent. Others who may become lactose intolerant include those with celiac disease, Crohn’s disease and bacterial overgrowth, and those who have undergone some types of cancer treatments and gastrointestinal surgery.

Many people with lactose intolerance may be able to consume small amounts of dairy products, such as yogurt and hard cheeses like cheddar and Swiss, but not regular milk. Taking lactase supplements before having milk and dairy products may help.