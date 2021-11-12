America Recycles Day is Monday

The trees are turning colors, the weeds have finally stopped growing and the seasons are changing. We want to thank everyone who brought pumpkins and gourds to Hy-Vee. We had an outstanding turn out for the Feed the Goats campaign. Weather permitting, we will do this again on Nov. 26-28 to get the remainder of decorative pumpkins and keep them out of the landfill.

During this month we also celebrate America Recycles Day on Nov. 15. It is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. America Recycles Day educates and encourages individuals on how to be more mindful on what they consume, where and how to properly recycle, and to pledge to recycle more and recycle right in their everyday lives. For more information on America Recycles Day or to take the pledge visit www.kab.org.

Speaking of recycling we have had some issue with the recycling trailers and there being a mess left around them. We strongly encourage residents to be respectful of the properties that host our trailers as we borrow their property and need to leave it as clean as it was before we were there. The trailers do fill up fast even when we empty them every other day. We also can’t stress enough how important it is to recycle right. This means only recycling items that we can accept.

Here is a list of items that we can NOT take:

Styrofoam of any kind - it does not matter if it has a number, we can’t take it

Plastic bags

Plastic films (sandwich bags, chip bags, shipping plastic) - If it has a number, it does not matter, we can’t take it.

Glass

Also, since the containers are often full it would save more room if individuals flattened their containers such as water bottles and milk jugs at home. Make sure your container is clean, dry, and flat. This will help us create more space in our trailers. For any recycling questions please reach out to us at 402-563-9223.

Happy Recycling!

Vanessa

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.

