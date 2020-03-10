American exposed to virus on cruise ship leaves quarantine

OMAHA (AP) — An American who was exposed to the new coronavirus on a Japanese cruise ship and who was being monitored at an Omaha hospital has been released from quarantine.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said in a statement Tuesday that the patient tested negative for COVID-19 three times and was cleared to leave quarantine. Seven others who were exposed to the virus on the Diamond Princess were released from quarantine in Omaha last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}