American Legion recognizes local officer, firefighter during celebration

Levander is active in the community in many capacities. She is a Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska Cadet Troop Leader. She also teaches spiritual development at Trinity Lutheran Church, and has assisted in many community building events, including National Night Out, Cops and Kids, Special Olympics torch Run, Relay for Life and others. She is a Board Member for Youth and Families for Christ, and has served as a board member for BigPals-Little Pals, Platte Valley Diversion Program, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Groups of Adolescents Providing Support. She runs in the torch run every year to support Special Olympics.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She has received the ‘Above and Beyond Award’ from the Center for Survivors, and the ‘In the Spirit of the Children Award’ from Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center. She mostly recently was selected as the NENCAC scholarship to attend the National Child Abuse Symposium in Alabama.

Over his 11-year career as a full-time firefighter with the Columbus Fire Department, and especially the past two years, Lt. Jones has stepped up to improve his own knowledge, skills, and abilities, and has unselfishly shared that information with his peers and new firefighters. Previous to his service with the Columbus Fire Department as career firefighter, he was a Schuyler volunteer firefighter for five years.