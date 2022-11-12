Amphibians and reptiles important part of our landscape

We were fortunate to support the Santee Sioux Nation this past year with an United States Fish and Wildlife Tribal Wildlife grant gathering species composition information for amphibians and reptiles found in the north central portion of Nebraska on the reservation. We documented several new county records in a variety of habitats, even though a dry summer.

Amphibians are vertebrates such as frogs, toads, and salamanders. Amphibians have a moist, permeable skin and are cold blooded. They lay shell-less eggs in water which later hatch into gilled aquatic larvae (ex. tadpoles). The aquatic larvae metamorphose into lunged adults that may or may not leave the water depending on the species.

Reptiles are cold-blooded vertebrates such as snakes, turtles, lizards, and crocodiles (none in Nebraska) that breathe with lungs and have dry skin covered with scales and horny plates.

Reptiles lay shelled eggs on dry land with the exception of several species of snake which retain the eggs and give live birth. Reptiles do not have a larval stage.

Nebraska is home to two species of salamanders, 11 species of frogs and toads (all amphibians), eight species of turtles, 10 species of lizards, and 29 species of snakes (all reptiles). Many of these animals are typical inhabitants of the Great Plains and fairly common in other adjacent states as well.

Amphibians can have an elevated exposure risk to pollutants or contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, solvents and long chain hydrocarbons due to their absorptive skin. Their vulnerability also increases with occupation in the environment with aquatic and terrestrial life stages.

Several amphibians have been declining throughout their range and have been plagued by unexplained malformations over the last several decades. It is suspected that several environmental and land use factors may be to blame. Mortality also occurs when amphibians migrate in the spring and fall to their breeding and/or over-wintering grounds. Reptiles have some of the same vulnerabilities, but have a more enhanced mode of mobility which can be a definite advantage when things change in the environment.

After a spring, summer and fall of sampling on Santee it was not hard to believe that our most common species sampled were the bullfrog, painted turtle, chorus frogs followed by leopard frogs and of course snapping turtles. Some of the more unusual ones were the false map turtle, smooth softshell, copes tree frog, ribbon snakes and a tiger salamander.

Dedicated land use to agriculture has resulted in (herptofauna) management practices that manipulate the structure and composition of vegetation within habitat restorations which can exert immediate, short-term, and long term effects on herpetofaunal assemblages. Prescribed grazing, fire, mowing, fencing, buffer strips and forest thinning are some examples of disturbance techniques. To replicate the natural processes prior to European settlement seems to have the most benefits for these unique creatures.

As daily temperatures drop this fall, digging in to their overwintering homes will be the primary theme. As drought conditions persist in the coming months, only the strongest of their species will continue to survive as assaults on the environment continue by nature and man.

Benefits include the immense amount of insects this group collectively consumes each year, which is astounding. These organisms provide a value component to the food chain in wetland and upland environments for a variety of birds and mammals. The sounds of any amphibian are a harmony provided on many a camping trip.

Keep your eyes and ears open for these amazing creatures. Just remember I toad you so!

