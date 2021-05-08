An act of war: CMS students raise extra funds for school foundation

Christina Nilson came up with a strategy to win Columbus Middle School’s penny wars for the seventh grade.
The Student Council puts on the penny wars as a big fundraiser, except for last year when it did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nilson, who is a seventh-grade social studies teacher and one of the student council advisers.
“It’s grade level against grade level,” Nilson added. “We did this for six weeks. Our original goal was $1,000 … about four weeks in we realized we were going to exceed this goal.”
The way it works: Pennies and dollar bills are positive points and silver coins are negative points.
“Students input bills and pennies in their grade level bucket and then they put quarters and dimes in other grade level buckets to bring their totals down,” she said.
Nilson came up with the idea to put silver coins in the sixth-grade bucket because they were winning for the longest time.
“It worked out in the end, though,” Nilson said. “We were going to wait and save all of our silver coins to put in in the last week.”
The fundraiser went on for six weeks.
The $1,000 goal was to pay for Gimkit, which is an online review game similar to Kahoot. Gimkit comes with other game modes, such as a "Floor-is-lava"-type-game where students answer questions to build buildings to stay above the lava. In another "Among Us"-inspired game, students solve questions and try to determine the impostor.
They decided anything above $1,000 would be donated to the CPS foundation, Nilson noted.
“All together, we raised $1,725.59. So $725.59 was donated to the Columbus Public Schools Foundation,” she said.
The seventh graders received a small prize for winning.
But the eighth graders actually decided they wanted a negative balance, Nilson added.
“They ended up putting so (many silver coins) in their own bucket,” she said. “Their teachers had set a goal for them that if they got certain amounts in the negative, the teachers would dye their hair. So someday soon, the eighth-grade teachers are going to have colorful hair.”
It was very motivating, she noted.
Macy Carlson, who is in seventh grade, joined Student Council this year because she thought it would be cool to help out with the school and her older sister was involved with Student Council.
“I thought I would try it out as well,” she said. “I like it. I really like helping out with the activities. It’s a lot of fun.”
With the penny wars, Carlson would get to school early and stand outside where the kids were being dropped off, waving a sign.
“I tried (to spin it), it didn’t really work out too well,” Carlson said. “When the announcement came on (that we won), I was very excited.”
It was a surprise victory, Nilson added.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.