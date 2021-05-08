An act of war: CMS students raise extra funds for school foundation

Christina Nilson came up with a strategy to win Columbus Middle School’s penny wars for the seventh grade.

The Student Council puts on the penny wars as a big fundraiser, except for last year when it did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nilson, who is a seventh-grade social studies teacher and one of the student council advisers.

“It’s grade level against grade level,” Nilson added. “We did this for six weeks. Our original goal was $1,000 … about four weeks in we realized we were going to exceed this goal.”

The way it works: Pennies and dollar bills are positive points and silver coins are negative points.

“Students input bills and pennies in their grade level bucket and then they put quarters and dimes in other grade level buckets to bring their totals down,” she said.

Nilson came up with the idea to put silver coins in the sixth-grade bucket because they were winning for the longest time.

“It worked out in the end, though,” Nilson said. “We were going to wait and save all of our silver coins to put in in the last week.”

The fundraiser went on for six weeks.