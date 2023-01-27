An advocate: Crystal Klug receives Rural Recognition Award for Outstanding Woman in Ag

Editor's note: With the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee's Rural Recognition Banquet honorees being announced this week, The Columbus Telegram will be profiling each of the award winners. This is the first in the series.

When Crystal Klug went off to college, she thought she would leave the farm life for good, moving to the big city at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unbeknownst to her, she said, the experience would bring her back in a meaningful way.

In her first couple of years at college, Klug met some girls who had never been on or experienced a farm. Wanting to share some of her experiences with them, Klug was eager to talk about some of their ideas and even misconceptions about farms. Being in the agricultural communication program, it seemed like a good fit.

“They talked about ‘those round things on the side of the road’ and they thought they were for bumpers. I’d come to find out they were talking about hay bales,” Klug said.

Those experiences, as it turns out, would lead to Klug being named Outstanding Woman in Agriculture by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce's Agribusiness Committee. She and the other parties chosen will be honored at the 54th Annual Rural Recognition Banquet at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the American Legion, 2263 23rd St.

“A lot of the people who have been honored with this are people I look up to so being one of those people is really quite humbling. It’s very nice, it was unexpected, you just do what you can do, you don’t do it for recognition,” Klug said.

From the grow crop and cow calf farm she grew up on in Axtell, Nebraska, Klug has come quite a way, but has never forgotten her roots. When she realized in college how many people simply don't understand how farming works, a spark ignited that led Klug to work with CommonGround, one of her favorite activities since she joined in 2016.

"We're a volunteer organization of women talking to moms about where food comes from. I just came back from a convention in Savannah, Georgia, we learned about Gen Z and what they're like, more about that generation so we can more effectively communicate with our consumers," Klug said.

Pillen Family Farms Marketing Director Kurtis Harms came to know Klug’s true passion for agriculture and for educating others about it in college, where they were enrolled in the same program and even in broadcasting together. That passion to teach people about agriculture, he said, has not gone anywhere, just gotten more efficient.

“I remember she was just so irritated listening to consumers’ complaints or worries about eating beef and she was so passionate about correcting the misinformation,” Harms said.

Klug, Harms said, has grown into the organization a lot and found a way to use her experience in farming to communicate and educate better than when she started.

“She gets so defensive in wanting to correct consumer concerns and I think working in production agriculture has helped her to become a better advocate because she is really able to provide solid examples, solid recommendations or guidance to consumers that have questions and concerns," Harms said.

Klug attributed her success with CommonGround to her personal experience with farms, growing up on and now living and working on one, as well as her training in communication. Over the years, she’s learned how to better relate to the people she meets.

“What I really appreciate about it, sometimes we get so defensive and the training I received makes me take a step back and really listen to what concerns are, and especially with moms, there’s always something I can relate to, I can relate to anybody,” Klug said.

Harms said that with how he's seen her approach to CommonGround and her knowledge of the industry develop over the years, he suspects she'll do even more in the future. Klug said the type of relationships she's learned to develop are vital not only for those she educates but for farmers as well.

“None of us are that much different and once we establish trust with consumers, we can start educating and telling our story but until we reach that level of trust, it doesn’t matter what you say or what science says, they’re not going to listen unless you establish that," Klug said.

In addition to her administrative work on the farm, Klug also works at Samson, LLC, which does process verification. Klug said that while her work and especially her husband Beau's work are difficult and his comes with many long days, they love it.

"I know it is so much work, there are a lot of highs and a lot of lows but I can't imagine my kids growing up in anything else and I can’t imagine any other professions for us," Klug said.

The Klugs are also heavily involved with the Platte County Fair and 4-H. Both have been 4-H leaders since before they had children. With the fair, Klug said the Saturday activities for 2022, such as kids' day and the celebrity swine showmanship contest are some of her more proud achievements at the fair. She got involved for the same reason she gets involved in anything, she said.

“I grew up that if you’re going to complain, you better have a solution and be willing to roll up your sleeves and do something about it,” Klug said. "I've also learned sometimes you've got to zip your mouth and not complain so you don’t feel obligated to take on anything else."