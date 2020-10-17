'An all-around good guy': Johnson aims to help others in various ways

Kevin Johnson is there for some of the happiest moments in people’s lives, signing papers to make them homeowners.
He not only works as vice president and a mortgage loan officer for Pinnacle Bank but helped found Habitat for Humanity of Columbus as part of Leadership Columbus. He also handles Habitat loans as a volunteer.
“He might be a little bit on the quieter side, but he always is one of those that puts himself out there to be a community leader or work to better the community,” said Tammy Bichlmeier, who is on Habitat’s Family Selection Committee with Johnson. “An all-around good guy.”
Johnson is humble, always pointing to the work others did with him. Those alongside him are impressed by his work, including how he will continue to advise certain Habitat applicants on their options if they don’t meet the criteria.
This work ethic was established on his family’s farm growing up.
From family farm to big city
Johnson grew up in Wakefield, a small town in Northeast Nebraska. It was a great place to grow up, he noted.
“I’m a farm kid at heart," he said.
Johnson has two older brothers, who are four and six years older than him.
“I’m the youngest,” he said. “I kind of grew up on my own. Them being older, I did a lot of things on my own. I did a ton of stuff on the farm on my own, like when I was a small kid, just playing outside at the time and then growing older helping my dad with the farm.”
Johnson enjoyed working on the farm but acknowledged it is hard work. His parents instilled a lot of good qualities in him, such as the importance of family and hard work.
“I like to think I know how to work hard,” Johnson said, laughing. “You just you don’t feel like anything’s ever going to be handed to you, you know. You need to work hard if you’re going to attain things and that’s why you need goals.”
In Wakefield, he was involved with various activities through church and high school.
“Small little things like cleaning up an elderly person’s home - doing yard work or something like that in the fall,” Johnson recalled. “Sometimes you just take for granted that even those little things can help out people in more ways than one.”
When Johnson left for the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 1998, he thought maybe he wanted to go into architecture. The transition from farm to big city was pretty smooth because he had a decent number of friends that went there and his brothers had previously attended. Johnson ended up with a degree in finance.
“I figured if I got a degree in something in business that I’d figure it out eventually,” he said.
Figuring it out
At this point, 18 years removed from graduating college, Johnson said he’s figured out what to do with his degree. He lived in Lincoln for two years after college, working at Pinnacle Bank.
He moved to Columbus in 2004, worked for a different bank for six years and then returned to Pinnacle, where he’s been for the past 10 years.
In 2008, Johnson was in Leadership Columbus, a class run by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce every year for those who want to make a difference.
“Our class decided to try to start a habitat chapter in Columbus,” he said, adding that his fellow classmates also deserve the credit.
Past Habitat Executive Director Jamie Snyder said he was “instrumental” in making it happen, as did current Executive Director Lori Peters.
Support Local Journalism
The class of eight talked about two different projects, Johnson said. Some people were scared of such an undertaking, and the group wasn’t sure if they would be able to pull it off.
“It did take about two years to get through the entire process to form an official chapter, so it definitely wasn’t easy,” he noted. “(It) took a lot of time, diligence, research, homework, more or less.”
Johnson was a founding board member and served as treasurer for six years. He takes care of the loans and the payments, as well as being there for the Habitat families to sign the loan papers and congratulate them.
“It’s definitely rewarding from that aspect. You know, I do that every day with my job but there’s just something different about the Habitat process being able to help these people that probably would never be able to become homeowners if it wasn’t for Habitat,” Johnson said.
At least at that point in their lives, they would not be able to get a traditional loan, he added.
“Seeing the smile on their face and the look in their eyes. I’m sure I’ve seen people cry before because of it,” Johnson said. “Definitely a special moment, that’s for sure.”
More than just Habitat
Johnson’s worth ethic continues to amaze people like Peters.
"He's a good one ... he does so much work behind-the-scenes," Peters said. "He still continues to volunteer to service our mortgages. So he does all of that for free. The amount of time that that involves is immense and he just does it because he believes in it."
He also is a division co-chairman for the Columbus Area United Way yearly campaign and will go around with others and hand out packets to ask for donations from businesses.
Johnson is also involved with his wife’s family church, St. Luke’s, where he joined the finance committee about a year ago. The work is important, he said, but this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee has been limited.
“Our church services are a lot different. We’re still not meeting technically in person. We’re doing, I guess, what you’d call drive-up services,” Johnson said.
Johnson has also rung bells for The Salvation Army and has helped with Pinnacle Bank’s Christmas for the Troops.
“That (is) basically preparing or helping package boxes to send overseas or to military servicemen, just kind of as a thank you around Christmas time,” he said. “Just packing the boxes. That’s not anything close to the other work that the other people go into just something to help people out, obviously.”
A sense of community
Community to Johnson means helping out your neighbors, your friends, your family, and people you don’t know.
“(It's) trying to make the community better as a whole. That’s one of the things I like about Columbus, it’s not (as small a) town as I grew up in … I haven’t been here that terribly long but I’ve been here long enough that it does feel like home to me,” Johnson said.
Johnson and his wife, Stephanie, have an 8-year-old daughter and two dogs.
In Columbus, Johnson said he has seen the community grow and improve through all the new things that the community has done the past five years, including the new police station and fire department and, potentially, a new community building that would have the library.
He works hard, though. Sometimes after long hours at Pinnacle Bank, he feels there aren’t enough hours in the day.
“You get through it and try to do the things that are important, like family and church,” he said. “My daughter’s usually happy to see me.”
From Wakefield to helping Habitat families get their homes to making his own in Columbus, he has kept the lessons of growing up in a small town.
“That established a lot of what I realized you needed to do,” he said. “To be successful.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.