'An all-around good guy': Johnson aims to help others in various ways

“I’m a farm kid at heart," he said.

Johnson has two older brothers, who are four and six years older than him.

“I’m the youngest,” he said. “I kind of grew up on my own. Them being older, I did a lot of things on my own. I did a ton of stuff on the farm on my own, like when I was a small kid, just playing outside at the time and then growing older helping my dad with the farm.”

Johnson enjoyed working on the farm but acknowledged it is hard work. His parents instilled a lot of good qualities in him, such as the importance of family and hard work.

“I like to think I know how to work hard,” Johnson said, laughing. “You just you don’t feel like anything’s ever going to be handed to you, you know. You need to work hard if you’re going to attain things and that’s why you need goals.”

In Wakefield, he was involved with various activities through church and high school.