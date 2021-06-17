'An all-around great officer': 27-year Columbus Police sergeant passes away

Local law enforcement leaders say a former longtime Columbus Police sergeant, who recently passed away, made a lasting impact on the community.

Charles Brooks served on the Columbus Police Department for 27 years, during which time he was very involved in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.

“He taught a lot of students in the D.A.R.E. program,” Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk said. “He was one of our first D.A.R.E. instructors. … He was also a statewide mentor for the D.A.R.E. program.”

Brooks passed away on June 11. On Friday, a celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln.

A native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Brooks served as a lieutenant in the United States Army Signal Corps after receiving his bachelor’s degree. He then took criminal justice courses at Kearney State College. He served three years with the Seward Police Department before he and his family moved to Columbus.

Brooks’ first three years at CPD were spent doing walking patrol in the downtown before he was promoted to sergeant in October 1986. He became a certified D.A.R.E. instructor in 1990.

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer said he met Brooks after he started at the CPD in 1997.