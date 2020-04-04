An EGG-cellent idea: Columbus woman hopes to keep Easter spirit alive amid pandemic

When Columbus native and new mom Courtney Ziemba first heard about the various community Easter egg hunts getting canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, her heart sank for children.
“I thought of what it would be like for our son having the disappointment of not having an egg hunt,” Ziemba said of her and her husband Cole’s 7-month-old boy, Camden. “It’s just crazy – I’m a nurse and I never thought it would be this crazy. When I was in nursing school, I never could have imagined we would have an epidemic like this. I would have never thought this would be going on right now.”
Although their son is too young to understand Easter egg hunts right now, Ziemba kept thinking about kids who would miss out this year. She quickly hatched an idea to help spread a little cheer for her friends' little ones: “Egg the yard.” Having been inspired by similar ideas in other communities, she decided she wanted to buy little trinkets and candies, stuff plastic eggs and go out the night before Easter (Saturday, April 11) and leave them in the yards for their friends’ children.
At least that was the initial plan. The Ziembas’ Easter good deed was recently shared on social media, with more and more people asking if their children could be included. Now, the Ziembas are steadily working so that they can help out dozens of families throughout Columbus next weekend. To keep up with demand, they’re asking for folks to help them (15 eggs run $15, 25 eggs cost $20, 50 eggs cost $40 and 100 eggs run $75)
“I have over 30 orders and about 825 eggs so far,” Ziemba said on Friday morning. “I’ve always had a giving heart and am not somebody to say no, so if I can help out one family or one person have a better Easter, my job will be done.”
Ziemba works part-time, so when she isn’t on shift, she spends time at home with her family and has been utilizing Walmart’s pickup delivery service regularly to get what she needs. She sterilizes everything, including the counter, before the Easter eggs are stuffed with candies, stickers, character socks, little action figures and more. The plan is for her and Cole to start going from house to house about 11 p.m. next Saturday hiding eggs in each yard, with a guaranteed egg delivery by 6 a.m. Easter Sunday.
“It’s definitely surprising,” Cole said. “I thought it was going to be in our friend group, but it kind of branched out to a whole lot more. It’s pretty cool what she’s doing, so I am just being supportive however I can.”
Ziemba said she knows it’s stressful for the community and nation right now, with people losing their jobs and having their hours at work cut. She’s hopeful the eggs provide a little bit of happiness for children and adults alike during uncertain times.
“I just know for the kids this is all a different routine,” she said. “Hopefully, this gives them a little bit of joy on Easter, and that everyone still knows we’re still celebrating it, and that the kids can have a little bit of fun with the gadgets inside their eggs.”
Of course, Ziemba’s generosity is no surprise to those who know her best. In a way, she’s come full circle. She credited her grandparents, noting how when she was growing up she would be their elf when they would play Santa and Mrs. Claus for community kids in Western Nebraska.
“So I guess spreading holiday cheer is just in my blood,” she said. “From being an elf to now an Easter Bunny.”
Although her bunny ears will be proudly on display next weekend, she’s also hopeful people remember the true meaning of the holiday.
“As fun as the eggs and the Easter Bunny is, we need to truly know that we are celebrating Jesus’ resurrection,” she said, noting her family tradition on Easter has been to go to sunrise service but that they will watch a live stream on Facebook this year. “That he died on the cross, for our sins and three days later, he resurrected from the grave.”
The Ziembas will be taking egg orders until Friday. To book your yard, call or text her at 402-910-3273.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
