An EGG-cellent idea: Columbus woman hopes to keep Easter spirit alive amid pandemic

“I have over 30 orders and about 825 eggs so far,” Ziemba said on Friday morning. “I’ve always had a giving heart and am not somebody to say no, so if I can help out one family or one person have a better Easter, my job will be done.”

Ziemba works part-time, so when she isn’t on shift, she spends time at home with her family and has been utilizing Walmart’s pickup delivery service regularly to get what she needs. She sterilizes everything, including the counter, before the Easter eggs are stuffed with candies, stickers, character socks, little action figures and more. The plan is for her and Cole to start going from house to house about 11 p.m. next Saturday hiding eggs in each yard, with a guaranteed egg delivery by 6 a.m. Easter Sunday.

“It’s definitely surprising,” Cole said. “I thought it was going to be in our friend group, but it kind of branched out to a whole lot more. It’s pretty cool what she’s doing, so I am just being supportive however I can.”

Ziemba said she knows it’s stressful for the community and nation right now, with people losing their jobs and having their hours at work cut. She’s hopeful the eggs provide a little bit of happiness for children and adults alike during uncertain times.