As the weather warms and Easter sits just shy of a week away, many area organizations are planning for seasonally-themed events, some traditional and some completely new.

Starting off on April 1, the City of Columbus Aquatic Center will host a brand-new event as part of Coral's Classes. Starting at 1 p.m., the aquatic center's very first underwater egg hunt will be held for 3-11 year olds. Eggs, instead of candy, will hold small plastic toys, and participants will dive for them.

"I'd seen other pools have done it, always wanted to try it out. Now that I'm the pool coordinator I thought this will be something people want to do, we're going to try that out," Aquatics Coordinator Joe Krepel said.

Those who wish to participate can sign up at bit.ly/3nAoeW7. Registration costs $6 and covers swimming for the whole day.

Also on April 1, St. Edwards will hold an egg hunt at St. Edwards Park, starting at 11 a.m.

On April 2, the Genoa Chamber of Commerce will hold an egg hunt starting at 2 p.m. in the Genoa City Park.

Also on April 2, First United Methodist Church will hold a special event that may be unique to the church, according to the Rev. Cindi Stewart. Palms and Crosses, a special display from 5-7 p.m. at the First United Outreach Center, will feature churchgoers' favorite crosses in a place for visitors to see.

"During Christmas we did the Night of Nativities and had church members bring their favorite nativities to display, we had about 55 nativities on display. We wanted to see if there was something we could bring to the table for Easter and got Palms and Crosses," Stewart said.

The "palms" portion will feature the palm leaves from Palm Sunday service, Stewart said.

"This is something unique we've never done before, to engage church family members in new opportunities," Stewart said.

On April 6, 1C - The Sanctuary will hold a special service for Maundy Thursday at 6 p.m. featuring Seder, a traditional Jewish meal for the last two nights of Passover. Registration is preferred and can be made by calling the church at 402-835-5511. That will lead into Good Friday services at 6:30 a.m. and their traditional Easter services on Sunday.

On April 6, Columbus Community Hospital will hold their 12th annual Easter Egg-sperience at the hospital's main entrance from 3-6 p.m. for children ages 2-7. The drive-through experience will feature the Easter Bunny handing out goodie bags for kids.

April 7, Discover Hope International Church will also hold a unique event, similar to their "walk through Bethlehem" event around Christmas, an interactive Easter story, starting at 6 p.m.

"Instead of sitting down for a sermon, you'll walk through the last few days of Jesus' life at stops along the way," Lead Pastor Doug Holt said.

Holt added that each of the stops will only take a few minutes, depending on group size.

"There's a foot washing spot, one of the pastors will guide through foot washing and the scriptures about it, the Garden of Gethsemane, learning about what happened there, stop by the cross and have the opportunity to write something and nail it to the cross and a stop where we'll have communion, similar to how Jesus had the last supper," Holt said.

Also on April 7, Word of Life Church will hold a Seder feast for Passover in Spanish starting at 5:30 p.m. at the church. Those interested can register by texting the word SEDER to 402-276-6049. On April 8, they will hold the same service in English, also at 5:30 p.m. and those interested can message SEDER to 402-327-2856. Regular Easter service will follow April 9 at 10 a.m.

On April 8 at Pawnee Park, Immanuel Lutheran School will hold their Run for the Risen Son from 8-11:30 a.m., in both mile and 5-k formats. Walking is encouraged as well as running.