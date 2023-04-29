What an exciting time for the city of Columbus! If you have driven downtown recently, you have seen the amazing growth and change happening. Probably the most obvious is the beautiful building taking shape across from the Courthouse. This new building will become the centerpiece not only to our downtown, but also for our entire community! What is even more exciting to me is that this wonderful resource will be coming very soon, with the opening scheduled for this summer!

What will this building be the home of you may be wondering? The Columbus Public Library is certainly what most people know will be housed there, but do you know all the other resources that you will be able to find in the building? Along with a state of the art library that will serve Columbus residents for years to come, our City Offices will be located on the top floor of this building. A Children’s Museum will be located on the east side of the building that will not only be wonderful for our own children and grandchildren, but will attract visitors from all over the state and beyond. The Arts Council will have space for programs and exhibits. There will be a community room that can house large presentations or special events that the community can book. We also have a coffee shop that will have a drive up window along with both inside and outside seating. There also will be rooms that will be ideal for holding small group meetings that the community can utilize as well.