'An eye-opening experience': Ben Janssen helps establish Campus Committee

He also said the campus committee gives the students a little more autonomy.

“Those were really fun to learn on our own kind of without an adult telling us what to do,” Janssen said. “We had to come up with those ideas on our own. That was a great learning experience.”

It’s been a rewarding time as well.

Janssen said he and the other high school students have witnessed Habitat partner families see the different items that they made for them.

“It’s just a great moment to see,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said it’s been amazing to see the work Janssen and his fellow high schoolers have done.

“I think it shows that the kids are taking the initiative to be more involved in the community organization. Also, it’s something that they enjoy, and it took a lot of determination and leadership on all of their parts (to do),” Peters said.

She added they’re a tremendous group of students and “our country looks bright” with them around.