'An eye-opening experience': Ben Janssen helps establish Campus Committee

Not long ago, Columbus High School senior Ben Janssen was volunteering for Habitat for Humanity of Columbus when he and a few friends came up with an idea to get more kids their age involved.
They founded the student-led group Habitat for Humanity Campus Committee in January 2020. The committee is not only comprised of CHS students but also high schoolers from Lakeview Community Schools, Scotus Central Catholic and Nebraska Christian School in Central City.
“It was a great opportunity for other kids at my high school and the surrounding high schools to do things with Habitat for Humanity,” the 18-year-old said. “We’re working with our hands and serving the community.”
The students assist Habitat for Humanity of Columbus with separate, child-focused projects for families who received a house through the organization. The campus committee has built a bunk bed, painted kids’ rooms and other smaller details like constructing bookshelves.
“We’re a little broken-off group from Habitat for Humanity,” Janssen said, adding that they also help with the construction of the homes.
He also said the campus committee gives the students a little more autonomy.
“Those were really fun to learn on our own kind of without an adult telling us what to do,” Janssen said. “We had to come up with those ideas on our own. That was a great learning experience.”
It’s been a rewarding time as well.
Janssen said he and the other high school students have witnessed Habitat partner families see the different items that they made for them.
“It’s just a great moment to see,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said it’s been amazing to see the work Janssen and his fellow high schoolers have done.
“I think it shows that the kids are taking the initiative to be more involved in the community organization. Also, it’s something that they enjoy, and it took a lot of determination and leadership on all of their parts (to do),” Peters said.
She added they’re a tremendous group of students and “our country looks bright” with them around.
This isn’t Janssen's first foray into learning about leadership. He was also a member of Youth Leadership Columbus, a one-year program for high school juniors.
Janssen said this allowed him and others in the program to visit different businesses in the area, getting educated on what each company did.
“That was an eye-opening experience,” he said. “It was about building character but also learning about all the opportunities here in this community.”
When not involved with leadership endeavors, Janssen takes part in numerous school activities
Janssen plays football and baseball and is involved in the National Honors Society, Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America and CHS 101, which is a freshmen mentoring group.
Following graduation this spring, Janssen will attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to pursue a career as a pilot.
He said he first visited the Academy when he was a freshman, which sparked his interest in going there.
“It’s a really neat campus. The environment is amazing there. I just love it,” he said.
