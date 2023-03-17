After serving Lakeview Community Schools for seven years, Superintendent Aaron Plas will be saying farewell at the end of June.

Plas, who joined the Lakeview community in 2016, announced recently that he has accepted a superintendent position with Bennington Public Schools. Plas will start at Bennington with the 2023-2024 school year.

Plas grew up in McCook and had worked as the activities director and assistant principal of York High School before coming to Columbus. He is married with three children.

Bennington, Plas said, is a unique opportunity.

“It is the fastest growing district in the state of Nebraska, with obviously a really enticing location next to Omaha and a really good reputation,” Plas said. “It was something we felt like our family needs to least take a look at and see if it was a good opportunity for us.”

Plas described his seven years at Lakeview as “awesome.”

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve here,” he added. “I’ve really enjoyed working with our board, our staff, the community and it’s just been an incredible ride.”

He noted the 2019 bond issue for renovations and additions to Lakeview Junior-Senior High School as a major accomplishment. The project added a series of classrooms, a new gym and commons area and a renovated HVAC and electrical system.

“There are so many other things I’m proud of, too, from the addition at Shell Creek to moving into a 1-to-1 (technology) environment, some of our academic program changes that we’ve made and also just creating a great environment for kids,” Plas said, also noting the district’s start of a preschool program.

The school district is continuing to grow, he added, and they’ve undergone changes to their systems and processes to be more efficient and serve kids better.

“The number of academic programs that we offer has changed significantly, the activities that we offer for kids have improved,” Plas said. “From top to bottom, the district’s changed quite a bit in the last seven years and I think it’s a really great place for kids to go to school.”

Outside of Lakeview, Plas has been involved in the community.

He serves on the boards of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Columbus Family YMCA and Lakeview Education Foundation, and previously served on the Columbus Area United Way board.

Columbus, he said, has been good to him and his family over the years.

“People were so welcoming when we got here. It really just continued that afterward, of just treating our family well,” Plas said. “Columbus is a really nice community that we’re really proud to have spent seven years in.”

And, of course, Lakeview has been great to his family.

“We really love this place; it’s really special,” Plas said. “We’re always going to be huge fans of the Vikings.”

The Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education is already undertaking the task of finding Plas’ replacement. During its regular meeting on March 13, the board approved hiring the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) to assist in the search for Lakeview’s next superintendent.

A work session was planned with NRCSA, which will hopefully give school board members an idea of how the candidate pool will look. The board can hire Plas’ permanent replacement or opt for an interim superintendent until the ideal candidate comes along.

“By the time we set up that work session, they (NRCSA) can walk in here and have a better feel of ‘You’re going to have a good group’ or they’re going to come in here and say, ‘You know what? It’s probably a good decision to go with an interim,’” said Chad Anderson, vice president of the school board, during the March 13 meeting.

The board will see how the superintendent search goes in the next two weeks, he added.

“If there’s a bunch of quality candidates that jump out, we’ll move forward,” Anderson said. “If not, we’ll do it again in the fall.”

Overall, Anderson said, Lakeview is being left in a good position and the hiring process will not be taken lightly.

“We need to take our time and get the right person in and not be a year-and-a-half later down the road and say, ‘Holy crap. We rushed this, and we really got ourselves into a bad position,’” Anderson said.

“It’s not the end of the world if we don’t have a superintendent by the end of the year, because it means we weren’t happy or satisfied with the candidates that we got.”

School Board President Keith Runge told the principals and administrative staff at the meeting that board members will value their input in this process.

“We’ll see how it all goes and get your input and any concerns, give me a call or anybody on the board,” Runge told them. “It’s going to be a team effort, just like everything always is, and everybody’s opinion is worthwhile.”

Runge added they appreciate Plas and everything he’s done for Lakeview.

“He’s got an opportunity to move, we’ve got our opportunity in the Lakeview district to get the best person in that chair that we can, and it’ll all work out,” Runge said. “I know Dr. Plas has told me that he’ll do whatever he can do to help us move forward in that direction.”

Plas told the board that it’s been an honor to serve them.

“We’ll finish strong,” Runge responded.