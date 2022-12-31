An involved community: Reporter Jared Barton's top stories from 2022

In 2022, I had the privilege of meeting many fascinating people and hearing their stories, from small businesses celebrating their first year of business to area students going to national competitions and everything in between

Here, I present five of those stories, in no particular order, which I would say are my favorite.

A look at El Tapatio, a Columbus favorite, after 30 years of operation

This was one of my first business stories and I honestly didn’t know what to expect. When I walked into El Tapatio and the owners told me their story, I realized I was going to have a hard time condensing their story to a single article.

Fernando and Teresa Lopez-Chavez started at El Tapatio in 1995, a few years after it opened. They were wait-staff who knew very little English when they started, but through a program at the library and a lot of conversations with customers, they learned to speak it fluently, and that determination stuck with me.

They bought the business in 2000 and moved it to its current location in 2006, which used to be a nightclub where Fernando and Teresa spent their evenings off work. This was a small detail to their story but I found it interesting and it added a personal touch to their business.

Most of all, Fernando and Teresa’s determination and willingness to just make things work came out in their story. It was fun to hear their opinions on what makes a business work or how to get past something like the language barriers they met when they first started, or having to learn how to run a business from the waiter position all the way to being the owner.

Fernando said something toward the end of our interview that stuck with me:

“Opportunity isn’t given to you everyday. You have to prepare yourself for when that opportunity comes to you.”

This was a fun story. I met this family at their family farm near Monroe and didn’t really know what to expect. Four generations of anything in a family is impressive, let alone animal showmanship.

The story begins with one Don Kummer, who started showing animals with a calf at the Platte County Fair in 1948. The next year, Kummer bought a horse from a radio broadcast auction using money he made picking strawberries when he was 13. Sue, Kummer’s first horse, cost $100 at the time.

That investment paid off as years later, Kummer’s daughter, Kim Schmidt, was able to ride Sue and show her at competitions. The tradition then went down to Kim’s children, Melissa Kosch and Lance Schmidt, who also showed horses.

Just this past year, Melissa’s daughter, Sydney Kosch, was able to compete at her first event with her great-grandfather’s horse, Buck. She also competed in several other non-animal categories.

The family’s stories of riding and showing were fascinating and in trying to get a photo for the story, we had several shots where the horse was not cooperating, which made for very funny outtakes.

Most everyone in the area has probably seen the white Daniels Produce trucks that park by Ace Hardware and the 30 Center mall. I was curious about them so I reached out to the owners, Andy and Tanny Daniels, who walked me through their journey from corn and beans to all kinds of produce. It was cool seeing the process vegetables go through from planting to store shelves and hearing how they turned a problem into a major opportunity.

The Daniels started out growing soybeans and field corn in 1975 until floods in the 1980s wiped out their almost 700 acres of crops. After they took up different jobs for a while, Andy decided to try growing seedless watermelon on a small patch of dry land they had left.

“We did what we could to survive, and we started raising vegetables. After a while we determined we weren’t corn and bean farmers anymore, we were vegetable farmers,” Andy said.

They then sold their watermelons from a truck at Wal-Mart, where Hobby Lobby is now. People loved it, and with Andy’s degree in agronomy and agricultural economics, he wanted to branch out even more. Suggestions came in and they tried them.

Now, over 30 years later, they ship out produce all over the country and their white trucks, which sell produce picked the same day it’s sold, across Nebraska. Their children, Kelly Jackson and Jason Daniels later came home to work with their parents on the farm.

Seeing a family business that thrived in a situation where many would just give up was inspiring and seeing where the vegetables in their trucks and their products that hit store shelves come from was cool. I remember thinking, “This is where the hot sauce in my fridge came from” as they showed me crates of jalapenos.

I love Christmas and Christmas trees, so when I got a call about a festival of trees, I was excited. When I found out what it was for, the story took on a whole new light.

Just last year, Grace McKenzie, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive and surprisingly adaptive form of bone cancer, in her left arm after severe pain encountered during a Zoom physical education class.

Through surgery and chemotherapy, the cancer in her arm was gone, but this from of osteosarcoma is notoriously resilient and later returned to her lungs. In total, 38 nodules were removed from her lungs.

As Christmas is Grace’s favorite holiday, and a previous Easter fundraiser had proven successful, Rival Design’s Kara Allbaugh and Emily Priester organized a festival of trees, as Christmas is Grace’s favorite holiday.

People sponsored and donated things for the trees, which could be bid on with tickets at the event itself, to help with some of her medical costs.

Grace is doing better now and was even able to make treats and ornaments for the event, with the latter depicting her cancer story. She even put 37 bows on the trees, one for every two chemotherapy treatments.

When Carrie told me about all the things Grace has been through and, if the cancer returns, how they’ll have to go to clinical trials to eradicate it again, I realized this kid had dealt with so much in the past couple years and to see people who cared about her enough to organize this event for her was heartwarming.

In 2018, Josh Gasper passed away after a collision riding his motorcycle. Every year since then, his family has held a blood drive in Josh’s honor, bringing in 50 units or so each year.

This story I started just because I thought it would be a nice feel-good story, but as I spoke to Josh’s mother, Stacey, and how the 103 units of blood used to keep Josh alive just a few more days meant so much to his family, it meant more.

Stacey said that in the weeks and months after Josh’s passing, well-meaning people from the community offered food which Stacey said was appreciated, but she had an idea that would help someone else: donating blood.

In honor of Josh’s fun-loving and caring spirit, Stacey said, they hold the blood drive every year around his birthday, complete with a birthday cake. Her words about how much those few days with Josh meant convinced me to donate blood for the first time and seeing the many others from the community who chose to do the same was very encouraging.

The Columbus and Platte County area as a whole has shown me what getting involved and being involved really means in these and all the other stories I’ve written this year.