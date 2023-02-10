Our phone line has been busy here lately. We have been getting asked the same question. What’s going on with the recycling trailers? We thought we’d take a moment to explain a few things.

First off, the weather has been extremely cold some days so when that happens the locks connecting the trailer to the truck tend to freeze and not function properly. There is not much we can do about this other than wait it out as we have to transport the trailers across Columbus over to Schuyler and we must do it safely.

With the weather being so cold outside people are rushing to get their items in the trailers and not sorting them or bagging their items and putting the bag in a compartment. Unfortunately, anything in bags in the bins is thrown away; it is NOT sorted or opened. This is for safety reasons. Which brings up an excellent question; Why can’t I bag my items?

Well, the last issue we run into is contamination. We have had items such as an electric drum set, large metal tables, glass, household chemicals, and most recently human fecal matter. We won’t sort through bagged items as finding these items bagged in our recycling bins is a hazard and quite honestly not something we had ever planned on having to handle. As these items are not accepted in the recycling trailers, we felt it was time to find the trailer at 30 Center Mall a more visible location to reduce contamination issues.

We are still currently working on this but wanted to make the public aware of what is going on and why recycling has been a bit harder lately. We hope to raise awareness about the recent struggles we have been having and we want to continue to provide an option for free public recycling in Columbus, however, we do need the community’s help in curbing behaviors like this. If you notice anyone abusing the recycling program, say something or maybe communicate with the person dropping off items that don’t belong.

We truly envisioned this to be a very simple, sustainable program and it is unfortunately not turning out as we hoped. If we do not have the community support and appropriate participation it will have to go, and we will have no free options for recycling.

For more hard-to-recycle materials we do have some upcoming events you can mark your calendar for:

Glass recycling, March 4 from 9-11 a.m. at the Pizza Ranch parking lot

Electronics Collection Event, April 22 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at NPPD

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.