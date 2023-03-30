A proposed roadway that would connect U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 is believed to be a great benefit to the area, according to an analysis shared during a Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 28.

The 30/63 corridor has been pushed by Arnie Stuthman and continued further following the aftermath of the 2019 floods.

A previous effort, led by a steering committee made up of local entities involved in the project, failed last year after the committee disbanded. The Columbus Telegram reported in June 2022 that the next step for the corridor would have been a preliminary environmental impact and feasibility study, estimated at $474,000, which some felt wouldn't be cost effective.

Platte County then formed its own committee of Supervisors Jerry Engdahl and Jerry Micek and then-Supervisor Jim Scow (now John Harms) to continue interest in the corridor.

On March 28, supervisors heard from Dennis Hirschbrunner and Dennis Grennan, local men who have been driving the project forward, as well as Platte County Highway Superintendent Mark Mainelli, who assisted in the benefit-cost analysis.

Hirschbrunner said the corridor would start at Highway 30 on the Colfax County/Platte County line, continue south over the Platte River and end at Highway 64 in Butler County. A 3,000-foot bridge would be needed over the river, along with another 100-foot bridge to get across the south channel and either small bridges or box culverts on the north side, he added.

“If you look at East Eighth Street from the proposed new East 29th Avenue viaduct, it would provide access directly into ADM and into that industrial site where Valmont is and a number of industries are,” Hirschbrunner said. “It would open up the possibility of a road again on Eighth Street going east to Richland and then ultimately to Schuyler as potential.”

Grennan presented the benefits the area could see for such a corridor. Grennan noted the dollar estimates provided are presented in a range format, which is 50% to 80% of the actual number, in order to be conservative.

Sources used in the analysis included studies looking at benefit costs and traffic usage and safety. Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) assisted in developing a survey that was sent to 44 major industries in Columbus and helped in determining the traffic flows around the area; they received around 20 back.

First, Grennan said, they looked at the benefit to traffic in terms of mileage, time and safety. That was estimated at $153 million to $239 million over 20 years.

The second area they looked at was flood impact, which Grennan said did not have the 50% to 80% range as that information came directly from the industries themselves. That was estimated at $1.7 million to $2.5 million.

Economic development had been the last thing, which was broken down into jobs and assets. An estimated 800 jobs would be created, Grennan said, which was figured using NPPD data.

The assets had been based on the development along Lost Creek Parkway. About 33 businesses have developed along the parkway over the last 10 years, Grennan said. The economic development benefit was estimated at $1.7-$4.6 billion.

“Compared to the traffic numbers, you can see they're substantially higher. That's the part of this project that maybe intuitively we've all thought, ‘There's going to be a lot of development’ as we look at Lost Creek Parkway, but how much and how do you put a number around it?” Grennan said. “This is our best attempt to put a number around it at this point.”

The cost to build the corridor, as noted during the presentation, is around $57 million. Mainelli said there would be funding options and federal funds available, if entities would choose to pursue that.

Phase one, Mainelli said, is grading and paving to Eighth Street and county line north – estimated at $3.8 million.

The second phase would take place in Butler County, paving from the south part of the project up to a river road near the Platte – just under $6 million.

Phase three would be grading of the Platte/Colfax side over the Lost Creek and Platte River floodplain down to the main bridge and associated drainage structures – $3.8 million.

The last phase, and the most costly, would be the construction of the 3,000-foot bridge – $40 million.

Engdahl asked if Colfax County would assist in the cost of the third phase, to which Mainelli responded that Colfax County officials have expressed concerns over the price.

Hirschbrunner noted they have met with NDOT officials about the project and look at funding options. He added one strong point that came out of the meeting – a 30/64 corridor needs to be a regional project.

“If you elect to proceed, it would be great to see the four counties (Platte, Butler, Colfax and Polk) and the city (Columbus) working together on a regional approach for this project, because it is it is a fairly high dollar amount to get this built,” Hirschbrunner said. “If we would elect to go with some kind of federal funding as well, it would strengthen the applications for those funds.”

Additionally, Hirschbrunner said he believed they could make a strong case to Colfax County officials on how the western part of their county would greatly benefit from the project.

Micek noted that industries should be approached about contributing dollars to the corridor. Hirschbrunner said conversations have started with those industries.

With the current 23rd Street reconstruction underway – which will take three years to complete – Hirschbrunner added a 30/64 corridor would have been beneficial for traffic flow.

Supervisor Ron Pfeifer expressed concerns over the project, pointing out the East 29th Avenue viaduct is planned for construction, and he questioned the figures presented in the analysis.

“Probably the biggest item of the whole deal was the flood impact. There is not a main road between Omaha and Highway 281 that wasn't washed out (in 2019),” Pfeifer said.

“That bridge will be built so (it doesn’t) wash out. The roads will wash out … and who's going to rebuild them? It's a county road. It's going take the counties to go rebuild them, we can't afford to even build them to begin with.”

Engdahl added the benefit-cost analysis should be presented to the City of Columbus and the three other counties involved.

“Ron may not be the only one that doesn't like this, but I guess I'd like to see what the consensus is,” he said.

Engdahl agreed that the corridor would have to be a regional effort, though Colfax and Polk counties may not be as involved as the other entities.

“Platte County is not going to do this on their own,” Engdahl said. “So if it's going to happen, the city's going to have to be a major player, Butler County will be involved.”