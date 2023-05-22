Two adults and their four pets are expected to be fine after a house fire early Monday morning thanks to the quick action of area fire officials.

Columbus Assistant Fire Chief Nathan Jones said a call came in about 1:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, about a reported house fire in the area of the 9000th block of 11th Avenue, up toward the Lakeview area. Upon arrival, crews found fire in the kitchen extending through the roof and exterior of the building. A quick knockdown from the interior and exterior of the building kept the fire to the room of origin.

Two cats and two dogs were removed from the home and are expected to make full recoveries, the assistant chief noted. Jones also said two adults who live in the home were evaluated for smoke inhalation but not did require transportation for further treatment. The residents were referred to the American Red Cross for assistance in the process and displacement.

The fire was determined to be accidental, Jones said, adding his appreciation to everyone who helped on the scene.

“We would like to thank all the responders who assisted in the incident including Columbus Career, Columbus Rural, the Columbus Fire Reserves, Platte Center Fire, and Cornhusker Public Power,” Jones said, in a statement. “We had a great showing of personnel who acted quickly to keep the fire contained to the room of origin and rescue the family’s pets, who are like family to most of us. I am proud of all the responders on this incident.”