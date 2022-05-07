Anne Kinnison, Platte County Supervisor District 5 Q&A

Question: Name and position you are running for?

Answer: Anne Kinnison, Platte County Supervisor District 5

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

A: I was raised in Lexington. After graduating from college, my husband Logan and I moved to Columbus in 1979 so he could take a job with Dale Electronics, and I could go to work for Wilbur Sharpe, CPA, so we have lived here over 40 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: Logan Kinnison is my husband and we have three children: Chris Kinnison, Juliana Kock and Zachary Kinnison and 10 grandchildren.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I retired as finance director from the City of Columbus in 2018. Since then, I have worked for several CPA firms during income tax filing season.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I thought about running for the last 10 years or so. Now that I am retired, I have the time to devote to the office. The decisions we make today will affect future generations and what direction our community takes.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I am a member of St. Isidore’s Church, treasurer of Columbus Area United Way, a member of Columbus Noon Rotary and a member of Columbus Women’s Club.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have been a certified public accountant (CPA) for over 40 years. I audited school districts and cities and prepared income tax returns. Retired as Finance Director/Treasurer of the City of Columbus and prepared and balanced 24 years of annual budgets for the City of Columbus.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: I don’t have a top two issues that need to be addressed, but do promise to be thorough in my research and to make responsible decisions based upon the facts.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: It would be good to have an occasional meeting in the evening, so members of the public could appear without taking time off from work.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

We drove through Canada, up the Alaska highway and attended the Alaska State Fair and a number of national parks in Alaska.

