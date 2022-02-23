Annual youth sports and activities sign-up day coming up

For families who want an all-in-one location to learn more about spring and summer activities available this year, a gathering with such information is on the horizon: The Columbus Youth Spring/Summer Activities Sign Up Day.

The City of Columbus Parks and Recreation-hosted event will see around 40 different sports and activities represented from the area from 9-11 a.m. on March 12 at 1C | The Sanctuary’s gym and field house, 2200 28th Ave.

The event will host a variety of different pursuits ranging from sports like baseball and soccer to activities such as gymnastics and dance, City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said.

“Anything you can think of for kids, it’s going to be at this sign-up (day),” she said.

Eckhardt added several organizations will be in attendance including Columbus Family YMCA, Columbus Mariners Baseball and Columbus Havoc Softball.

“It’s a good opportunity for Mom and Dad to go around and sign up their kids for stuff but to also ask questions because you’ll be face-to-face with the program organizers,” Eckhardt said. “So it’s a really great time to get information and really talk about what’s out there for their kids. It’s really great to gauge their kids’ interest as well.”

Eckhardt added attendees can also receive handouts about the different groups, as well as “free swag.”

The sign-up day is an annual event hosted by the city, however, it was held at Ag Park before it was switched to 1C, Eckhardt said.

Columbus Public Property Director Doug Moore said the sign-up day will have a wealth of information for parents.

“It’s a one-stop-shop,” Moore said. “If you don’t know what really interests you right now or what piques your interest, it’s a place you can get information on a whole bunch of different things. Things that you might not even know about.

“It’s easy for Mom and Dad to figure out the best things for their kids to participate in or what they’re interested in. So I think it’s something that you don’t have to look over a lot. You can get everything in one day and figure out what direction your kids want to spend their summer and what different programs they want to be in.”

Eckhardt said the event also allows parents not to worry about figuring out where they need to sign up their kids for a given sport or activity.

“We’re all in one spot. We’re easy to find” she said, adding the event will have information about how to sign up online next year. “But sometimes it’s hard when you’re searching Facebook or going through Google or webpages to really find out, ‘Who am I supposed to talk to?’ This is a date where you don’t have to do that.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

