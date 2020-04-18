Another case of COVID-19 confirmed in Platte County

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Saturday confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction in Platte County.
This brings the total number of cases in the ECDHD four-county service area to 13.
The initial investigation has revealed no apparent travel or contact with a known sick contact and appears to be community acquired. One household member also has symptoms and is being treated as a probable case. All household members have been quarantined.
In total, the cumulative County counts are as follows, with probable cases in parentheses:
• Boone 0 (0 probable)
• Colfax 4 (4 probable)
• Nance 1 (1 probable)
• Platte 8 (4 probable)
The ages of confirmed and probable range from 9 to 83 years of age.
No more information was provided.
