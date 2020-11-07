Another COVID-19 impact: de-conditioning

Every one of us has been impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another, but one of the effects of the pandemic that is not often talked about is deconditioning or a loss of physical fitness or strength.

Deconditioning can lead to chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease and obesity; poorer mental health and reduced diabetic control or prevention. It can also lead to worsened musculoskeletal, low back and chronic pain.

Deconditioning of your major muscle groups, especially your legs, is also cited as a major factor in falls in adults who live in nursing homes. It also leads to an increased risk of falls overall.

That’s the bad news – something we’ve unfortunately been getting a lot of since March.

But the good news is there are some things we can do about it. All of us, young and old, must be intentional about moving around more naturally again before deconditioning leads to poorer health, even if we considered ourselves active before the pandemic.

Whether you are working at home or back at the office, we need to recognize that our daily lives have changed drastically due to COVID-19. We need to recognize the amount of time we are sitting now has increased or even doubled compared to what we were doing before.