Another COVID-19-related death reported in Colfax County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Thursday confirmed a fifth COVID-19 related death within its jurisdiction, in Colfax County.

The deceased was a female, in her 40s, with no underlying health conditions, the health district stated. The death is the fourth for Colfax County; Platte County recorded its only COVID-19-related death on May 16, 2020.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ECDHD four-county jurisdiction is 1,166.

• Boone County: 4

• Colfax County: 609

• Nance County: 4 (Nance had been reporting 5 positives due to an address discrepancy on the patient medical record. That record has been corrected to reflect that the person lives in Platte County).

• Platte County: 549

On June 1, a more relaxed set of State Directed Health Measures will be in place for the ECDHD jurisdiction. The four-county area is still seeing an increase in the number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases. ECDHD urges residents to continue practicing social distancing measures, including wearing a mask in public, and frequently washing hands with soap and water, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.