Answering the call: National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week honors dispatchers

The work of dispatchers and law enforcement officers can’t compare – but stress from the job does.

“They’re both stressful but in different ways,” Pensick noted, who has previously worked as both a dispatcher and police officer. “We are exposed to certain stressors and we get similar adrenaline rushes.”

Even though the dispatcher isn’t at the scene in-person, they can still experience the situation via phone.

“Just because you aren’t seeing it, you’re hearing it,” Pensick said.

“We just have to go with the flow and get them the help they need,” said dispatcher Maddy Johnson, who has been in her position for 17 years.

Training and on the job experience also assists in developing muscle memory, which Pensick compares to being a patrol officer.

“It becomes second nature,” Pensick said. “You just know what buttons to push and what screens to switch to.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on their line of questioning during calls.