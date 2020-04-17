Antique Bibles serving greater good

The bindings are broken, and the pages are falling out. But, two Bibles dated from the 1800s that Dann Watson purchased for only $1 have given him surprising blessings in his life.
Several years ago, Watson attended an auction in David City containing antiques collected by his aunt and uncle, Jeannie and Cleo Pope.
“Pretty soon, as I was peddling in boredom, I heard the auctioneer scream out, ‘Won’t anyone give a dollar for these two 1800s Bibles?’” Watson recalled. “And I spun around and raised my hand and it was sold.
“I took them home not thinking much of it.”
It wasn’t until Watson, who lives in McCook, was volunteering during a Bible study group at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Work Ethic Camp that he discovered a higher purpose for his purchases.
“It just so happened that as I was teaching a lesson sometime, I happened to see some art out of those 1800s Bibles,” Watson said. “I made a copy … they’re so detailed that the inmates were so excited. It ended up being a boost to learning.”
Watson now tries to incorporate art from the Bibles into each lesson.
“Those Bibles have just been a tremendous blessing to have, and those pages that are falling out are continuing to work for the Lord’s Kingdom,” he noted.
Watson has been involved with the Bible study program at the prison for 20 years, which he sees as his responsibility of the Great Commission – spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. The group usually sees around eight inmates each week, both newcomers and regulars. He estimated he has completed 1,000 trips out to the prison for Bible study.
“There are people at the Department of Corrections who are trying to turn their lives around,” Watson said.
“Christ has taught us that nobody is beyond hope or repair.”
Watson’s Bibles have another connection to Butler County via Joan (Polak) Stewart, a native of the area.
Watson and Stewart, along with her husband, Dale, know each other from church. Stewart lives near the Nebraska Department of Corrections, and Dale has been assisting with Bible study for the past five years. Watson also works with a company located across the canyon from the institution.
Found nestled between the pages of the Bibles were copies of The Peoples Banner Supplement detailing significant damage caused by a tornado on April 24, 1929.
“He knew I was from David City and asked if I knew any of them,” noted Stewart.
She received a shock when she saw a photo of Charles Osmera standing in front of his destroyed home; Osmera is her grandmother’s maiden named. Stewart later learned that Charles Osmera was her great-great-uncle.
Although initially looking through the Bibles, Watson had also located an obituary for a Mrs. Arch Gates clipped from The Banner-Press. Stewart realized she also had another connection: A relative of hers had purchased her family home from a relative of Mrs. Gates.
“From way back then, (I thought) I wouldn’t know anybody,” Stewart said.
As for Watson, his antique Bibles are a part of God’s plan that keep spreading joy into his life.
“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” Watson said. “It’s so much like life that we’re soon to dismiss people, soon to dismiss certain articles that we render as having no value but have value in somebody else’s hands. And that’s how this story turned out.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
