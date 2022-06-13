 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Antique tractor show

  • 0
Corn

Christian Forney, left, and Craig Hruska demonstrate how to use an antique corn grinder and corn sheller, respectively, during the 31st annual Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Show Inc. held June 12 at Pawnee Park in Columbus. Held over two days, attendees could also take a look at 'hit or miss' engines, farming and gardening tractors and a tools and hand tools display.

 Hannah Schrodt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birds to stay in Columbus

Birds to stay in Columbus

After their introduction two years ago, Bird electric scooters have become a common feature in Columbus parks and streets.

Keeping Columbus Beautiful

Keeping Columbus Beautiful

Several months ago, Keep Columbus Beautiful had to briefly discontinue its plastic recycling initiative in Columbus due to the loss of the tru…

Watch Now: Related Video

Teens charge as much as $70 per hour for summer jobs due to labor shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News