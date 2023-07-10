When one thinks about the Platte County Fair, 4-H, Future Farmers of America and youth activities generally come to mind first.

The open class category, however, is open to adults and features different exhibits, such as antiques. Open Class Office Manager Jill Goedeken said open class usually doesn't see as much attention as it once did.

"Everybody is well aware of the 4-H part of the fair, not everybody is aware of the open class part of the fair. The open class is open to everybody," Goedeken said. "It's a hidden treasure not many people know about."

On July 6, Goedeken and Daniel Benes of Timeless Treasures on O Street in Lincoln held an antique display/appraisal event. It's almost like show-and-tell except participants showed Benes their items and he told the audience what they were. This has been going on for about 10 years, Goedeken said and Benes' visit this year was sponsored by Pinnacle Trust Services.

"I judge at other county fairs and someone asked me if I would judge antiques. I was like 'I don't know if I know enough about it but I'll try' and I realized a lot of county fairs have their own antique show," Goedeken said.

Goedeken said things went well enough they continued the event and now it's been 10 years. For the event, curious individuals brought in curious items from antique stores, estate sales, family inheritances and everywhere in between to be appraised. One of them, Jim Musilek, brought in some steel drink cans, cap guns and an Asian room divider. He likes learning about his and others' items, he said.

"I've been here the last three or four years. The people they bring in are really good, really knowledgeable, they share that knowledge and you learn a lot not only about what you brought in but what everyone else brought in," Musilek said.

Benes, the speaker, has many years of experience in the antique business and especially knows coins. When in Columbus he enjoyed visiting and working with his friend and fellow antique enthusiast Gordon Vanek, who passed away on June 30, days before the fair. Vanek had a booth at Benes' shop and when Vanek passed, he began to wonder if anyone would take over Vanek's antique stall. As it turns out, his family didn't close it.

"They were big antiquers, he has a booth in my shop and he taught his kids well. Ever since the times of the flea markets in the '70s, he taught his kids a lot about the antique business to where his sons go to antique sales now. They do know the business," Benes said.

Benes said that being able to pass on any bit of history or information about an item is the best part of the experience for him and what has kept him coming back for years.

"It's the enthusiasm, I enjoy teaching other people things about antiques, passing this knowledge off to whoever will listen and hopefully they can catch a few things they learned in their time. I've been doing this all my life, so it's extra natural for me," Benes said. "It got to where I learned something new every year though."