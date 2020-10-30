Applications open for second round of COVID-19 relief grants

Eligible local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to apply for a second round of COVID-19 relief grants.
Earlier this year, more than $400 million in grants were made available to Nebraska businesses and organizations thanks to federal money offered through the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Program.
A second round of grants announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Oct. 19 will make another $194.75 million available to businesses, livestock producers and community support groups impacted by COVID-19. These grants are meant to help stabilize businesses and livestock producers and support groups that help address critical needs like food security, shelter and mental health care.
Applications for the second round of grants opened Oct. 21 and will close Nov. 13. Grant recipients will be notified by Nov. 25, and the state expects to have doled out the funds before the new year.
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said the grants can go quickly and applications for Small Business Stabilization grants are already closed due to high response rates.
But, applications for grants to benefit eligible health care and charitable organizations, restaurants and bars, cosmetics businesses, salons, massage therapists, movie theaters, hotels, event centers, livestock operations and centers of worship remain open as of the Telegram's Thursday print deadline.
"Some of our restaurants have applied, but I understand some small businesses weren't aware of them [the grants]," Schieffer said.
Schieffer said she has been reaching out to chamber members to raise awareness about the grants.
"We want to make sure our businesses know what is available and who their resources are to help support them in getting through this challenging year," Schieffer said.
According to CRF materials, grants will be awarded to approved applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses and organizations can each only receive one award this round and those that received funding under the first round may not be able to participate again.
More information about award applications and eligibility can be found on the Nebraska Coronavirus Relief Fund Public Awareness Website.
According to the online CRF Dashboard, as of Oct. 21, 546 Platte County entities had received grants under the first round, with most of them getting $12,000. In Columbus alone, 27 entities and individuals received grants totaling $219,500, said CRF Dashboard data.
Some notable recipients in the area include Central Community College and the East-Central District Health Department, each of which received more than $180,000.
The Center for Survivors, 3103 13th St., was among the local organizations to receive grant funds earlier this year. The Center received a Stabilization Grant for Charitable Organizations & Providers for $12,000.
Center for Survivors Executive Director Lia Grant said the nonprofit received the funds in a one-time lump sum payment, but that there were limitations on how the money could be used.
“We are required to provide documentation of how funds are spent and ensure that all expenditures were allowable under the guidelines," Grant said.
Grant said the monies can be used for allowable expenses incurred between March 13 and Dec. 30. Any funds that are unused before then must be returned.
"Compared to other applications that we're used to, it was a fairly easy process," Grant said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
