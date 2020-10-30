Applications open for second round of COVID-19 relief grants

"Some of our restaurants have applied, but I understand some small businesses weren't aware of them [the grants]," Schieffer said.

Schieffer said she has been reaching out to chamber members to raise awareness about the grants.

"We want to make sure our businesses know what is available and who their resources are to help support them in getting through this challenging year," Schieffer said.

According to CRF materials, grants will be awarded to approved applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses and organizations can each only receive one award this round and those that received funding under the first round may not be able to participate again.

More information about award applications and eligibility can be found on the Nebraska Coronavirus Relief Fund Public Awareness Website.

According to the online CRF Dashboard, as of Oct. 21, 546 Platte County entities had received grants under the first round, with most of them getting $12,000. In Columbus alone, 27 entities and individuals received grants totaling $219,500, said CRF Dashboard data.

Some notable recipients in the area include Central Community College and the East-Central District Health Department, each of which received more than $180,000.