Applications open for Taste of Columbus

There may be only one annual event in town that allows residents to taste local food and beverages while also supporting the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and a local nonprofit.

That event is Taste of Columbus.

The chamber is currently asking for local nonprofits to apply to be the 2023 Taste of Columbus recipient. The deadline to do so is Monday, Jan. 31.

“Taste of Columbus is our annual fundraiser that we work with an area nonprofit to raise funds and awareness for both organizations,” Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said, adding the event includes food and beverage vendors from local Columbus businesses, a raffle, silent auction and live royal auction.

The funds of the event are split between the chamber and the selected nonprofit organization.

To qualify, the nonprofit has to be in existence for at least three years with demonstrated contributions to the community and without significant funding resources, according to the chamber. Selected partners cannot re-apply for 10 years after being appointed.

The appointed nonprofit will help with planning the 2022 Taste of Columbus before being the recipient organization in 2023. This year’s upcoming fundraiser will be on Oct. 9.

To apply, visit the chamber’s website at thecolumbuspage.com.

Friends of Music will be this year’s recipient. The nonprofit – which has been around since 1945 – has a mission “to bring cultural enrichment to the community by providing concerts of exceptional quality with membership offerings at affordable prices,” according to the Friends of Music website.

The concerts vary in genres including classical piano, soul, soft rock, gospel, dance and comedic music. Currently, Friends of Music is in its 75th season. The next show will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, with Irish musician David Shannon performing at Nantkes Performing Arts Center at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St.

Columbus Music Owner Mike Moser - who is also the Friends of Music board vice president - said the shows are one-of-a-kind to Columbus. The nonprofit has brought in renowned musicians from Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, he added.

Moser said because Friends of Music did not hold concerts in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its funding took a hit as the nonprofit uses money from membership costs to cover musical acts. The Taste of Columbus funds will help bring music acts to town, Moser added.

"We're really excited to be the recipient of Taste of Columbus," Moser said.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said Taste of Columbus is a time-honored event that showcases amazing food options found in the area.

"It is a well-attended, community event (that) many look forward to on an annual basis," McNeil said.

Brunswick said the fundraiser is a chance for residents to know more about nonprofits.

“Taste of Columbus is a premier event in our community and is not only a great way to raise funds for your organization but a great way to increase your nonprofit’s exposure and reach in the community,” Brunswick said.

Last year, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus was the Taste of Columbus recipient. Half of the funds from the event went toward Habitat’s New Hope 2 subdivision. The other half went toward the chamber’s work in community and business development projects like 23rd Street Streetscaping, Drive for Five and events like Red, White, KaBoom! and Columbus Days, as previously reported by The Columbus Telegram.

