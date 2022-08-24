Applications to open for CVB improvement grants

Starting next week, nonprofit organizations and public entities can apply for 2022 improvement grants from the Platte County Improvement Fund.

The purpose of the grants, said Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Katy McNeil, is to create and enhance visitor attractions in the community.

“They are often known as bricks and mortar grants and can be used for construction costs, designs, etc., of visitor attractions which have the potential to increase the volume of visitors to our community,” McNeil said. “The goal of the Advisory Committee is to continue growing our opportunities for visitors and things they can do while they are here.”

Previously the grants were available to 501c(3) organizations and government entities but new this year, 501c(4) groups will be able to apply.

“The only major difference between a C3 and a C4 non-profit is that a C4 has the ability to lobby/ campaign,” McNeil said. “Until recently, our application process specified the type of nonprofit as a 501c(3) for the application process. We were approached by an interested group during a previous grant cycle about expanding the application to 501c(4)s.”

The Nebraska Visitors Development Act dictates how dollars can be awarded and the CVB advisory committee met, McNeil said, and decided that 501c(4)s could be allowed to apply under current state statute.

Applications will be accepted from Sept. 1-30, with the forms with bids and estimates for construction being due to the CVB office no later than noon on Sept. 30. That’s also the last day the CVB will be located inside the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce office, so the forms will be due there.

The CVB’s grants committee will review the applications to determine the eligibility of the projects and schedule presentations for each applicant to the advisory committee. The advisory committee will then make recommendations to the Platte County Board of Supervisors who will make the final decision.

Applicants are notified of their application status following the Dec. 6 or Dec. 20 supervisors meeting.

According to the fund’s guidelines, considered criteria include the potential to draw overnight guests to Platte County, long-term investment in the community and rate of return, uniqueness to the area, ability to encourage and solicit attendance from the general public and positive visibility for the county.

The improvement grants have been offered since 2016 and are funded from the county’s 2% lodging tax, which is collected from hotels, Airbnbs, campgrounds and other lodging facilities that offer overnight stays. McNeil noted the grants are a good way to continue developing Platte County’s attractions.

“I think the Visitors Bureau as a resource in our community is under-recognized for the work we do in promoting the growth of our economic well-being as a community and the grants provide an opportunity to showcase the role of a CVB in a vibrant and growing community!” McNeil said.

Dennis Hirschbrunner of the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Preservation Society said the group has received two grants for its firetruck museum located in downtown Columbus.

The first helped redo the exterior of the building, which is located at the intersection of 13th Street and 23rd Avenue. Hirschbrunner noted that people seem to enjoy the look of the building, which was painted a bright red.

“It turned out great. We're still getting compliments from people that that just really like the building, enjoy the color and the appearance of the building,” Hirschbrunner said. “It's been a big hit in the community.”

The second grant is being used for interior renovations, which are currently underway.

“We're working with our architect right now to finalize the design of the interior improvements,” he added. “I know we've got to build a new public restroom in there. We're going to change out all the lighting so that you'll be able to see the vehicles at night through the windows. We've got to do something with the floor, most likely seal it, so we've got some work to do on the inside yet.”

Previous grant recipients have also used funds for projects at the Humphrey Aquatic Center, the Humphrey Veterans Memorial, Pawnee Park Baseball Field, Columbus Public Schools soccer field lighting/scoreboard, Camp Pawnee’s grain bin pavilion, renovations at the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial, Platte County Museum, the Columbus Innovation Center, Columbus Arts Council, the Columbus Area Children’s Museum and many others.

“We have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in our community for the purpose of enhancing the visitor experience and look forward to future partnerships to grow our County!” McNeil said.