Applied Connective Technologies (ACT) of Albion, Columbus and Norfolk acquired Connecting Point of Columbus on May 1.

Though it may be news to the business community, this development was far from sudden according to Applied Connective President Ed Knott and Connecting Point Owner Tony Kresha, as they say they’d discussed this possibility several times in the past. It wasn’t until recently, however, that both parties ﬁnally felt the time was right.

Connecting Point opened its doors in Columbus in 1985, and the business evolved signiﬁcantly over the years to meet the needs of its customers. Now, the team is looking forward to a bright future as they pivot into a broader oﬀering with Applied Connective. Tony Kresha, Connecting Point’s founder and long-time owner, along with his coworker Ron Leimser will continue to serve Connecting Point business customers as they’ve been welcomed onto the Applied Connective team, both accepting positions on the IT department.

“This acquisition comes about following years of mutual respect, and both of our teams are very excited to share this news,” says Applied Connective President Ed Knott. “Tony and Ron should be proud of the work they’ve done serving this community for the past several decades and the legacy Connecting Point leaves behind. We’re thrilled to welcome them aboard.”

“We feel this transition will beneﬁt Connecting Point customers and the Columbus community at large,” says Kresha. “Applied Connective is very customer-focused, and with experts in every facet of technology, we’re now able to oﬀer our business customers countless services from IT and cyber security to IP phone systems, surveillance systems, door access control, audio/video solutions, low-voltage cabling and managed services among many others that we couldn’t before. We’ll be a one-stop shop for every technical solution a business may need.”

Applied Connective, which now employs 51 full-time staﬀ in various facets of technology, is headquartered in Albion with locations in Norfolk and Columbus (most recently at Parkway Plaza) and has now moved its Columbus-based staﬀ into the Connecting Point building many locals know and recognize on the south side of west 23rd Street.

Adds Knott, “We’ve been partnering with Columbus area businesses since our inception in 2004, but we’ve always felt we ﬂew under the radar a bit here. The acquisition of Connecting Point and the addition of Tony and Ron onto our team will be a great opportunity for us to reintroduce ourselves to Columbus and hopefully help businesses get a better understanding of all that we oﬀer.”