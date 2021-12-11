Applied Connectives receives award

A business with a location in Columbus has recently received a highly sought-after award in its field.

Applied Connective Technologies, which is located in the Parkway Plaza in Columbus, was recently named the winner of the Managed Technology Services Provider Award. The recognition was given during the 20th annual TAG Convention in Dallas, Texas.

Ed Knott, president of Applied Connective, noted the company was selected from Technology Assurance Group (TAG) members to receive the honor. TAG is an organization of managed technology services providers in the United States and Canada.

“There's a little more pride, I guess, when it comes to something like that,” Knott said. “It wasn't something we were looking for. But our peers saw something in our organization as far as success. …The whole team was prideful about it, for sure.”

Applied Connective has been in business for almost 18 years and also has offices in Albion and Norfolk. The company deals with all kinds of IT services, Knott noted.

“We provide managed services, helping county government, small business, health care, finance, we provide IT services,” he said. “And then we also provide phone systems and other technology services, as far as physical security surveillance, access control, audio/video -- about anything technology related, we have our hands in it.”

Knott said it’s the business’ goal to understand clients’ needs and goals so that they can be fitted with the right technologies for what they need.

“We’ve really built our company on Nebraskan values of hard work, integrity and passion for what we do. So it’s a privilege to be trusted by so many throughout our region,” he added.

The award is given based on a company’s “ability to show a true blend of technology that satisfies all the needs of small- to mid-sized businesses,” according to a press release. Applied Connective was chosen because of its wide array of managed IT services, which are designed to “maximize customers’ efficiency, security, productivity and profitability.”

“Applied Connective has done an outstanding job of elevating their customers’ businesses through the utilization of technology,” TAG President Brian Suerth said in a provided statement. “Ed Knott has truly differentiated Applied Connective Technologies through their breadth and depth of solutions. The company’s team of professionals is committed to the success of their customers, and it shows.”

Although the business has three locations, Knott said, the company serves a rural area, making it more impressive that they received the recognition.

“To get nominated for an award like this with vendors who are in larger metro areas, it was definitely a real accomplishment,” Knott said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram.

