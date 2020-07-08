Approval of the library services contract is up to county voters

“‘Vote to continue paying for library services,’ is basically what it said. That’s what this one should have said, but it didn’t,” Engdahl said.

District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer voted in favor of the ballot language as is. During the meeting, he said there was no need to clarify the language because it is not the board’s job to make sure county residents understand the contract.

District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said the language also fails to clarify that the public would be giving their approval indefinitely. The contract would end in 2023, but Micek said there is no guarantee the issue will again go to a public vote. Still, he said, the ballot language does not make that clear.

“I thought there should have been more forethought when the committees met, that the contract should state that. That it is going to be ongoing without going back to the people,” Micek said. “If you have a three-year contract, supposedly, then the public should be allowed to vote on it in three more years if they pass it this time. And a new contract should be drawn up with new figures.”

If the majority of county residents vote in favor of the ballot item, the library and county board predict the county’s annual contribution could double.