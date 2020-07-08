Approval of the library services contract is up to county voters

Despite objections, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday morning the ballot language for the library services contract vote in November.
The library services contract funds the Bookmobile. It also allows Platte County residents who do not live in Columbus or Humphrey to get free Columbus Public Library memberships.
Last month the board approved $155,000 to continue the library services contract through June 2021. What will happen after that is still unknown. The issue has been put on the November ballot for the affected county residents - those living outside Columbus and Humphrey - to decide.
If voters approve the item in November’s election, the county’s annual contribution could double. If the matter fails, the library services contract will end, meaning that those residents will no longer be eligible for free Columbus Public Library memberships and the Bookmobile program will end.
During the meeting, Board Chairman and District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl and District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said the ballot language is misleading. They said it does not clearly communicate that the $765,000 total cost of the contract would be paid out over three years – $155,000 the first year, then up to $310,000 each of the second and third years.
Engdahl said he preferred the language used on the ballot the last time country residents voted on the issue in 2002.
“‘Vote to continue paying for library services,’ is basically what it said. That’s what this one should have said, but it didn’t,” Engdahl said.
District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer voted in favor of the ballot language as is. During the meeting, he said there was no need to clarify the language because it is not the board’s job to make sure county residents understand the contract.
District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said the language also fails to clarify that the public would be giving their approval indefinitely. The contract would end in 2023, but Micek said there is no guarantee the issue will again go to a public vote. Still, he said, the ballot language does not make that clear.
“I thought there should have been more forethought when the committees met, that the contract should state that. That it is going to be ongoing without going back to the people,” Micek said. “If you have a three-year contract, supposedly, then the public should be allowed to vote on it in three more years if they pass it this time. And a new contract should be drawn up with new figures.”
If the majority of county residents vote in favor of the ballot item, the library and county board predict the county’s annual contribution could double.
The dramatic jump is the result of a proposed change to the library services contract. In the past, the county has paid a pre-determined rate that has increased by $5,000 for each of the last six years. Most recently, that amount was $150,000.
County residents will essentially be voting their approval of the change to the contract. Instead of a pre-determined amount, the county would be required to pay the cost of the Bookmobile plus the actual cost of the library services contract – a sum of approximately $300,000. The actual cost is exactly what it sounds like; the actual amount something costs, as opposed to a pre-determined amount in a budget.
Although the county has been increasing its contribution, it is still much less than the actual cost to provide the library contract services.
“It’s not like they’re not meeting their agreement. I don’t want to make it sound like that. That’s what has been in the agreement, it just ends up being less than half,” Columbus Public Library Executive Director Karen Connell said.
From July 2018 through June 2019, the library’s total actual expenses were $1.185 million. The county’s share, which is determined by the portion of library services it uses, is only a fraction of that.
Connell estimated the county’s share by looking at its residents’ use of library services. On average, country residents from outside Humphrey and Columbus are responsible for approximately 20% of library visits and services. Because the county’s share is proportional to those residents' use of library services, the county is responsible for approximately 20% of shared costs.
Shared costs change depending on how many people use the library; unshared costs do not. Unshared costs include things like the library’s electricity bill. The reasoning is that the library will have the same number of lights on no matter how many people visit.
Staff expenses, computer support and maintenance, supplies, postage for interlibrary loans, programming and print and digital library materials and equipment are all considered shared costs. This is what the county would be partly responsible for.
“Bottom line, obviously as a librarian I see the value of library services and hope to be able to continue that to the county to the benefit of the community as a whole," Connell said. "Really, it’s up to county residents."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
