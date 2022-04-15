April is Earth Month

April winds bring May showers. Is that how it goes? Well, all I know is it’s Earth Month.

Let’s talk about Earth Month. Earth Day is April 22 and we at Keep Columbus Beautiful like to celebrate all month long. We have many events planned. We will be helping Casella and BD they will be working on the BD campuses picking up litter and planting flowers, Columbus Motor Company will have their crew cleaning up Pawnee Park and REMAX Total Realty is providing volunteers to help with the island cleanup and annual spring maintenance. We teamed up with almost every area preschool to provide them with a “Protect our Home” coloring sheet with a scavenger hunt they can do later with their families. Right after Earth Day we are continuing to celebrate by hosting an electronics collection event on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until the semi is full) at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Columbus. Give us a call is you have any questions about the event. 402-563-9223

As you can tell April is a busy month not only for Earth Day but also with Arbor Day on the 30th. Did you know Nebraska is home of Arbor Day? It’s over 150 years old! That’s right the first Arbor Day was over 150 years ago. It was estimated that the very first Arbor Day more than 1 million trees were planted back in 1872. We are working on planting some trees around the community to help celebrate!

There are many things’ individuals can do to make Columbus a better place. It all starts at home, if you would like to make a difference and clean up around your home or neighborhood give us a call for free supplies. Our number is 402-563-9223 or email us at keepcolumbusbeautiful@yahoo.com. Happy Earth Month!

Upcoming events:

April 23, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Electronics Collection Event – FUMC- 2710 14th Street

***Fees apply to TV’s and CRT Monitors***

June 4, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., Community Paper Shred Event at Pinnacle Bank (West) at 2661 33rd Ave. (Parking lot to the east)

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.

