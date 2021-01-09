'Aptly named Hope': Freshour serves community with United Way

Hope Freshour has a sense of justice.
That sense of justice and the way she values relationships have helped her as she gives back to the community she grew up in and balances her family life with work.
Hope's efforts have brought her to her current position as the executive director of the Columbus Area United Way, but she formerly served as executive director of Center for Survivors, education and communications coordinator at Peace Lutheran Church and program services director at Columbus Family YMCA.
“She’s one of those types of people trying to think of ways to improve things around her,” United Way Board Member Joe Steffensmeier said. “I don’t want to imagine how many hours she’s probably put in. I’m sure she has a lot, more than is required. She’s one of those people that just doesn’t shut it off.”
Freshour is also motivated by her faith, said her friend Deb Burma, who is married to Peace Lutheran Lead Pastor Cory Burma.
“She is aptly named Hope,” Burma said, noting her passion and compassion.
Although Freshour has lived in six states, counting Nebraska, she has spent plenty of her adult life in her hometown.
Growing up in Columbus
Freshour’s childhood in Columbus is filled with “extremely fond” memories.
“I felt like it was the aspect of just being able to be raised in a community that everyone knew each other and knew of one another,” Freshour said. “I always felt like there was always others looking out for me or ensuring that I was keeping on the right path.”
Other residents took care in regards to who she was going to be, Freshour noted.
“(It) allowed me the opportunity to explore and have an imagination,” she said. “(On) New Year's, we used to go out at midnight and bang pots and pans when 12 o'clock arose.”
She always felt safe, she added.
Then, Freshour left home. Her move to Vermillion, South Dakota, was the first of many moves through several states and time zones.
She attended the University of South Dakota, where she double majored in public relations and communications and in English.
“I had a daughter in college out of wedlock and I was a single mom for a while,” Freshour said. “I had to depend on some resources for a short period of time to help me and that’s what it’s there for. That’s there to help people.”
Life happens, she added.
Freshour worked in marketing for a short time, but then felt called to go back to school. Afterward, she did AmeriCorps, a voluntary civil service program. It only further solidified her passion for education.
“I did work with kind of underprivileged communities and schools in regards to literacy and literacy development,” she said. “That really spawned my interest of just really the non-profit world.”
Then, Freshour enrolled in courses for a master's degree in education.
Back to school
Freshour would not have been able to do what she did, meaning finish school or get her master's degree, without the support she had. It’s hard to be a single parent, she noted.
“I feel like I am very blessed and fortunate because I was also a single mother who had a very supportive family,” she said.
When she decided to go back to school, Freshour was living in San Diego, California.
“(I) didn’t know anyone,” she said. “I really hadn’t met Mitch (her husband) yet.”
Freshour was working at a coffee shop and started her job at 5 a.m., she recalled. One of her AmeriCorps friends would come over and babysit her daughter from 5 a.m. to noon.
“That goes back to that sense of community, where people help people,” she said. “We take care of one another.”
Freshour was a single mom for three years and her daughter’s dad was there but, at the same time, there were obstacles.
While obtaining her master's, Freshour was employed as a temporary worker when a chance encounter further changed the course of her life.
At one of those temp positions, a coworker struck up a conversation with her. They talked for 15 to 20 minutes and then the coworker went back to her cubicle. She said, to the person in the cubicle next to her, “Mitch, I just met your future wife.”
He told her she had to be kidding him.
That is how Freshour met her husband. The two got married in December 2002 and started a family. Freshour's children are 21-year-old Averi, 16-year-old Alex and 14-year-old Quinn.
“When we had our second child, I dropped her off at the first day of childcare and I went to work and I was like ‘I don’t think I can do this',” she said. “It just didn’t make sense. What we were paying in childcare, for me to work it was basically paying in childcare.”
Freshour then started working in ministry, which offered flexibility.
While working in California in ministry, part of what she did involved helping young mothers with finding resources and getting familiar with what was going on in the community.
After a later stop in North Carolina, Freshour moved back to be closer to family and help with the family business, Weber Insurance Agency.
In Columbus, she worked at Peace Lutheran Church.
“It’s not about buying something, it’s about connecting in that fellowship,” Freshour said, of working in the ministry. “That’s still a passion of mine … my faith is very important to me.”
Freshour has a heart for people and “for the Lord,” Burma said.
“I could see right away that Hope is a woman who is passionate about the ministries and the work that she’s been called to and about simply helping people,” Burma said.
Finding her calling with nonprofits
Freshour’s faith has influenced her work, which can oftentimes involve unhappy situations.
“For me as a Christian, we’re called to advocate, we’re called to love, we’re called to accept, we’re called not to judge,” she said.
She worked several positions at the Center for Survivors, eventually becoming executive director.
“It’s always been in me to some degree, that justice. I’m not OK with injustice,” Freshour said. “That’s an injustice to another person, in the most harmful way.”
In 2019, she took over as executive director of the Columbus Area United Way. Almost immediately, a pandemic followed.
“It’s been a challenge in the aspect of how we interact with one another,” Freshour said. “I feel like, I’m blessed … I get to see how the community steps up and how people truly care especially in my position.”
The fact that the United Way was able to operate close to normal in a pandemic year is a testament to Freshour, Steffensmeier said.
Recently, the United Way has seen more individuals struggling with mental health. Looking forward, one of the organization's goals is mental health resources. Freshour also wants to focus on getting individuals into jobs and keep them in those positions.
Personally, her goal is to do a Spartan Race, which is a fitness obstacle course. She also is part of a cohort of women who lead Worship Together events. She hopes to build a sense of community and relationships with each other through the event. Freshour is also trained in Christian Coaching and has a coaching business called Hope Freshour Coaching.
"Engagement and connection with one another, we are all called towards that," she said. "...We will see what 2021 brings in that regard."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.