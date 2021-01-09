'Aptly named Hope': Freshour serves community with United Way

“I feel like I am very blessed and fortunate because I was also a single mother who had a very supportive family,” she said.

When she decided to go back to school, Freshour was living in San Diego, California.

“(I) didn’t know anyone,” she said. “I really hadn’t met Mitch (her husband) yet.”

Freshour was working at a coffee shop and started her job at 5 a.m., she recalled. One of her AmeriCorps friends would come over and babysit her daughter from 5 a.m. to noon.

“That goes back to that sense of community, where people help people,” she said. “We take care of one another.”

Freshour was a single mom for three years and her daughter’s dad was there but, at the same time, there were obstacles.

While obtaining her master's, Freshour was employed as a temporary worker when a chance encounter further changed the course of her life.