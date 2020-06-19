Aquatic Center reopening June 29

Though Pawnee Plunge will be closed this summer, kids and other area residents will still have an opportunity to take part in swimming as the Columbus Aquatic Center is reopening June 29.
“I think it’s a great thing for the community to be able to get the Aquatic Center open. It’s another step to getting back to normal,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said.
To keep both visitors and staff safe and healthy, special times have been announced for the Aquatic Center, 1783 10th Ave., during which no activities will be allowed and the area will be cleaned.
“We’ve been very cautious in putting together guidelines that we will feel comfortable with and that will allow us to open,” Bulkley noted.
“There will be procedures in place for people coming in. There are sessions that are timed and we will close and do a cleaning of the facility. All of that is spelled out so that we can be comfortable.”
Monday through Friday, this schedule will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m., adult programming (including lap swimming, Zumba, aerobics, therapeutic activities); 1-1:30 p.m., cleaning; 1:30-4:30 p.m., open swim; 4:30-5 p.m., cleaning; 5-8 p.m., open swim; and 8 p.m., clean and cleaning the facility.
Saturday and Sunday’s schedule is 1-3 p.m., open swim; 3-3:30 p.m., cleaning; 3:30-5:30 p.m., open swim; and 5:30 p.m., final cleaning and closing of the center.
“Overall, I’m just excited. We need to give the kids the opportunity and a place to swim,” Bulkley said.
Current Directed Health Measures dictate a 50% capacity for indoor facilities, meaning that the Aquatic Center will allow 150 patrons in at a time.
Admission is $3.50. Those who enter the facility will be required to sign a waiver; members will only need to sign once as that will be entered into their membership information while non-members will be required to sign the waiver each time they visit.
Ward 4 Councilman John Lohr noted that the decision on the Aquatic Center centered around ensuring that the City would not be held liable, which is why visitors will be required to sign the waiver.
"You’re saying you wouldn’t hold the City of Columbus responsible for harming you if you got the COVID virus. It’s one of those things that has to be legally exactly the way it’s supposed to be," Lohr said.
"We want to make it available to as many people as we possibly can and make it as safe as we can for everybody."
Members of the Columbus City Council voted in May to close Pawnee Plunge for the season.
“At the time we couldn’t open the Plunge. The DHMs in place were not allowing that, and we didn’t know that would loosen up and become a possibility,” Bulkley said. “We had to make a decision based on the staff we had and all the young people we were going to be hiring; it wasn’t fair to leave them hanging one way or the other. Knowing what we knew then, it made no sense to open the Plunge.”
However, Bulkley added that city staff did reconsider opening the Plunge but, due to issues with staffing the pool, ultimately decided to focus efforts on the Aquatic Center.
“Staff needs at the Plunge are so much greater than at the Aquatic Center. We were not able to bring enough people back into the hiring process to get the Plunge back open. Too many of our great young people found employment,” Bulkley said. “We looked at trying and found it wasn’t going to happen, so we focused on the next best thing and that was getting the Aquatic Center up and going.”
He noted that he is especially dismayed that the Plunge is closed as recent scorching temperatures would have resulted in a good attendance at the pool.
“We’ve just gone through the hottest, record-breaking temperatures in June. If we were able to have the Plunge open in a normal situation, we’d probably have a record crowds,” Bulkley said. “Well, this definitely is not a normal summer.”
Additionally, the Splash Pad at Glur Park, 28th Street and 26th Avenue, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting June 22. The facility is not staffed so visitors will be asked to follow social distancing standards.
“Nobody is more disappointed than I am that we’re not able to make the Plunge a reality this season but I’m happy we can do the Aquatic Center,” Bulkley said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.