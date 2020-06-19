Aquatic Center reopening June 29

“Overall, I’m just excited. We need to give the kids the opportunity and a place to swim,” Bulkley said.

Current Directed Health Measures dictate a 50% capacity for indoor facilities, meaning that the Aquatic Center will allow 150 patrons in at a time.

Admission is $3.50. Those who enter the facility will be required to sign a waiver; members will only need to sign once as that will be entered into their membership information while non-members will be required to sign the waiver each time they visit.

Ward 4 Councilman John Lohr noted that the decision on the Aquatic Center centered around ensuring that the City would not be held liable, which is why visitors will be required to sign the waiver.

"You’re saying you wouldn’t hold the City of Columbus responsible for harming you if you got the COVID virus. It’s one of those things that has to be legally exactly the way it’s supposed to be," Lohr said.

"We want to make it available to as many people as we possibly can and make it as safe as we can for everybody."

Members of the Columbus City Council voted in May to close Pawnee Plunge for the season.