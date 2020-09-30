Arby's expanding to two-lane drive-through

Starting the latter part of next week, the Arby's in Columbus is expected to have two open drive-through lanes, said General Manager Larry Anderson.

Arby’s, 2521 23rd St., a fast-food chain known for its roast beef sandwiches, previously had a one-lane drive-through that led to traffic issues.

“We’ll have a double drive-through. Pretty much most of it is laid out … We already have one lane up and going, so we should have both lanes open by the middle of next week,” Anderson said. “We needed to reroute the drive-through route because we were holding up traffic going through the alley. I think it’ll make the drivers, customers much happier.”

The expansion of Arby’s involved the relocation of two houses on the neighboring lot.

Columbus City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the houses were moved in the early summer/early springtime. One was moved to 6155 53rd St. in town while the other was relocated to Brainard in Butler County.

“They were approved by the Planning Commission in January and approved by the (Columbus) City Council in February,” Vasicek said.

According to the agenda of the Planning Commission’s Jan. 13 meeting, the houses had been situated on 2510 and 2518 22nd Street.