Arc summer camp sees milestone

A community supported endeavor is celebrating a milestone next week – the Arc of Platte County Summer Friends Special Needs Camp is hosting its 25th year.

Held Monday through Wednesday at Lost Creek Elementary School in Columbus, kids aged 5-21 with intellectual and physical disabilities take part in a wide variety of activities ranging from dancing, exercise, singing, crafts, games and animals.

“The purpose is to provide a safe environment for children with disabilities to have a real camp experience. Sometimes they don't always get that opportunity,” said Barb Brockhaus, a camp committee member who’s been involved for about 23 years.

Each camp participant is paired with one or two volunteers to help them with activities, she noted, and the community is brought on to help with the camp. Brockhaus noted the Columbus Public Library, Central Community College, the Scotus Central Catholic football team and other groups have helped out at the camp. Community members have also brought their farm animals, such as horses and sheep, to the event.

“It's just as much fun for the volunteers as it is for the campers,” Brockhaus said. “They gain lots of experience about working with lots of different children with different needs and see all their wonderful abilities. We've had many volunteers that are now special ed teachers or speech pathologists or work in a related field because they got that experience of helping a camp.”

This year, there will be 22 campers with 40 to 45 volunteers signed up so far. The camp is open to area individuals at large, not only Columbus.

“We have school districts that will bus their kids in for camp because they just want to make it as part of their summer school,” Brockhaus said. “We have kids coming from Clarkson and Howells and sometimes David City. We've had Humphrey, Albion, all over.”

Arc of Platte County Board Member Rachel Siffring said her son has attended the camp since he was about 6 years old. She noted the benefit he’s received from taking part in the event.

“He goes to school in Shelby, and so we don't live in Columbus. He has met so many people that have volunteered or attended camp. My son has autism and apraxia,” Siffring said, noting he uses a DynaVox to communicate as he’s nonverbal. “But he's like very social, and loves meeting all the people. Anytime we go anywhere in Columbus, all these people that we don't know will come up and talk to him. Because they met him in camp and participated with him.”

Siffring said he loves the camp and the connection he makes with others during it.

“As a parent when they're young and they don't talk, that's always kind of stressful. But it's been so cool to see the relationships that he's developed with those people who have been his volunteers,” Siffring said. “Down the road, we'll be doing stuff and he'll see him and still get excited and a big smile and give him a hug, even months or years later.”

A 25-year celebration will be held Monday, with the theme that day being “A look into the Past.” Tuesday’s theme is “Bugs and Nature” while Wednesday’s is “When I grow up.”

Summer Friends Special Needs Camp always closes with a talent show. This year’s talent show is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Pawnee Park West Shelter on the basketball court. This will be a special occasion as all past campers are welcome to come out.

“All children have talent, and so we end our camp with a talent show and they get to choose whatever they want to do, and get up on stage,” Brockhaus said. “We usually do some group songs with that, and that's always the big fun part. We have invited any past campers to come to the talent show and join us on stage for some of the group songs that they will know like the Chicken Dance and Cha-Cha Slide, YMCA, whatever they want to do. We let them pick and we just go with it.”

The Arc of Platte County receives funding from the Columbus Area United Way and has sponsors. Notably this year, it received $750 from the Shelby Rising City Grind, which is a coffee shop run by special education students at Shelby-Rising City School.

Siffring said it’s great the camp is celebrating its 25th anniversary and that it’s still going strong.

“We're blessed that we've had a great committee and that we've been able to keep it going for that long,” Siffring said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram.

