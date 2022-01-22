Arctic visitor stimulates local interest in the North Pole

Our visitor from the north, a few weeks ago, the snowy owl, sure generated some interest about the arctic. I couldn’t help but share a few more facts about the unique part of the globe these birds come from while we endure yet another Nebraska winter- which has been pretty nice.

The Arctic Ocean is the world’s smallest ocean. It comprises 5.4 million square miles. By comparison, the Atlantic Ocean covers 41.1 million square miles, and the Pacific 62.46 million square miles. The Arctic is mostly ocean surrounded by land, while Antarctica is mostly land surrounded by ocean, with a higher elevation. If you look at a map you will see all the countries that border the Arctic. So while portions of both the Arctic and South Pole are covered in sheets of ice, the water underneath the Arctic ice cap (which sits only about a foot above the water) can trap heat and help warm the surrounding air. The average summer temperature at the North Pole is 32°F. At the South Pole, it’s -18°F. Looks like I prefer the North Pole already.

In some Arctic Ocean habitats, wildlife can be more active during the region’s long, recluse winter than it is in the summer. A recent study in Current Biology, found that “Biodiversity, abundance, growth, and reproduction in habitats studied were at similar or higher levels than in warmer months.” Researchers found higher numbers of plankton, crustaceans that aren’t often observed during summer, as well as certain cod and haddock species and a surprising number of birds, showing how adapted they are to that region.

Large portions of the land are also frozen during the year. Permafrost is substrate that has been frozen for a minimum of 2 years. The Arctic consists of taiga (or boreal forest) and tundra biomes, which also dominate very high elevations, even in the tropics. Plants in the tundra consist mainly of perennial forbs, dwarf shrubs, grasses, lichens, and mosses.

Sensitive ecosystems exist throughout the Arctic region, which now appear to being impacted dramatically by climate change. Global warming, often associated with the Arctic is a phrase I don’t care for as there are parts of the earth that are actually cooling, but you don’t hear that one much, and a subject for another time.

A little surprised, a few weeks ago, that many folks were asking what lemmings were, as the primary food source for snowy owls. We usually think of polar bears at the North Pole, but probably not lemmings.

Lemmings, Lemmus lemmus, closely related to voles and muskrats, are quite rounded in shape, with brownish- black, long, soft fur. They have a short tail, a stubby, hairy snout, short legs, and small ears and can be up to 7 inches long. They feed on mosses and grasses. These rodents live in large tunnel systems beneath the snow in winter, which protect them from weather and predators.

Their intricate burrow systems have rest areas, toilet areas, and nesting rooms. They make nests out of grasses, feathers, and muskox wool. Their high reproductive potential can lead to population explosions which in turn lead to their myth-loaded migrations and die-offs. This is turn results in the predators, like the snowy owl, to venture elsewhere for food when populations drastically decrease.

Our consulting firm has conducted small mammal studies for 20 years now over the Great Plains. By far, the most common small mammal, the deer mouse, Peromyscus maniculatus, has comprised our catches more than any other species. Our catch rates for small mammals (all species) averaged 4% in a three-state region (national catch rate as well). Ironically our highest catch rate ever recorded was along the Platte River here in Platte County at 74%. Probably no accident the snowy owl has remained here as long as it did.

Keep warm this winter. Next up are some much warmer articles, kind of…

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

