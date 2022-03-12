Are you falling deep into sleep debt?

Americans today are falling deep into a new kind of debt, and it's one that no amount of money can repay — sleep debt.

Sleep debt occurs when you continually fall short of the amount of rest your body requires over some time. The average adult needs seven to eight hours of sleep each night; if you get anything less than your body needs, it compounds in your sleep debt — and must eventually be repaid.

A recent National Sleep Foundation poll found most American adults experience sleep problems, but few understand the importance of getting enough rest. A growing sleep debt risks more than just making you cranky and sluggish — it can hurt your physical and emotional health, too.

Your head

Studies show that well-rested people learn tasks and perform memory and creative problem-solving exercises better than those who are sleep-deprived — even by just a few hours. A lack of sleep also slows reaction time considerably. Concentrating and paying attention are more difficult, and certain tasks — particularly driving — can even become dangerous.

Your heart

Your heart and vascular system rest during sleep, which is important for cardiovascular health. Your heart rate and blood pressure slow by about 10% during certain sleep phases. Missing this nightly dip in blood pressure increases your chance of strokes, irregular heartbeat, heart attacks and congestive heart failure.

Your hormones

Sleep is also a powerful regulator of hormones, triggering those that build muscle mass, repair cells and tissue, and encourage fertility. Missing sleep also reduces your body's chance to create cytokines, a hormone that helps your immune system fight off common infections.

Rest can affect your weight: People who sleep just five hours a night are more likely to become obese than those who sleep seven to eight hours. *Experts tie this to sleep's ability to regulate hormones that control appetite and energy use.

Still tossing and turning?

Catching enough z’s might not come as easily as just getting into bed earlier. In fact, 58% of adults in the United States experience insomnia at least a few nights a week*.

If you have problems falling asleep for more than a week or have a recurring sleep problem, you may have a sleep disorder. Our sleep lab can evaluate your sleep habits and help you on your way to a restful night. For more information on our sleep lab, visit www.columbushosp.org.

Nathan Fuerhoff, RRT, RPSGT, is the director of respiratory therapy and the sleep lab at Columbus Community Hospital.

