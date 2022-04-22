Area businesses helping clean up community for Earth Day

With Earth Day on Friday, several Columbus businesses are taking the time this week to help clean up the community.

Along with Keep Columbus Beautiful two area companies helped tidy up Pawnee Park on Thursday, KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said.

Columbus Motor Company collected litter earlier in the day while Re/Max Total Reality helped with a clean-up later, which included trimming hedges and bushes and spraying weeds.

“I think it’s great that the businesses, employers and employees all take the time to appreciate nature and give back to it and make sure it’s clean and beautiful,” Oceguera said. “I think that speaks volumes for how community-oriented they are. It seems like every year we gain more and more support.”

Columbus Motor Company General Manager Josh Hopwood said the business has taken part in a clean-up day for the past three years. He also credited Columbus Motor Company Internet and Sales BDC Manager Janice Nichols for spearheading the effort.

“It’s always a great feeling to give back,” Hopwood said. “We always say the town of Columbus and the surrounding area has given us so much at the dealership. If we can give back half of our time today and fill up a couple of trash bags, it makes us feel really good about helping the Columbus community.”

Hopwood said around three to five staff members assisted with the litter pick up.

“It’s been a great turnout,” he said. “It’s a little something that we can do to help out.”

Columbus Motor Company didn’t find “anything too crazy” while the staff was out, picking up mostly empty cans and fast-food wrappers, Hopwood said.

This won’t be the only work done by a local company. Becton, Dickinson and Company Medical and Casella Resource Solutions – BD Medical’s waste and recycling partner – will clean up litter around its campuses on Friday. They will also plant flowers that day, Oceguera said.

Oceguera said earlier this week she provided preschool students with activities – like coloring – that talk about the importance of protecting the earth. The kids could also take part in a scavenger hunt as part of the fun, she added.

Additionally, on April 27, Columbus High School’s National Honor Society will have a clean-up day. Similar to last year, the students will pick up litter near the high school.

Oceguera said these small acts can go a long way.

“(Anyone) can go home or their place of business or their school and take a small grocery sack and pick up some litter,” she said. “They’re truly doing their part.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

