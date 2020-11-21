Area businesses look to stay afloat amid pandemic

Oasis Bar Manager Darla Moser is concerned restrictions could return to the way they were in March and employees could potentially lose their jobs in the middle of the holiday season.

Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a new DHM on Nov. 13, which tied restrictions to hospitalizations. The state is currently at the orange level and there are 983 hospitalizations. If hospitalizations were to rise above 1,170, bars would go to carry-out, delivery and drive-through only.

“Yeah it’s scary being in the restaurant bar business right now. It’s scary and you (have to) think, 'are we going to survive another shutdown?'" Moser said Friday. “I mean we kind of skimmed through (the) last one but the next time are we going to be able to open back up?”

Moser, who has been with Oasis for 14 years, said the bar is hyperaware of the situation.

“There is a lot of pressure. I mean, we have to think about us and our patrons … and try to keep them safe but as far as wanting the bar to close down absolutely not,” she said. “We would not want that again.”

The bar does not serve food, she noted, and did not do to-go drinks from March to June when they were shut down.