Area businesses look to stay afloat amid pandemic

Oasis Bar Manager Darla Moser is concerned restrictions could return to the way they were in March and employees could potentially lose their jobs in the middle of the holiday season.
Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a new DHM on Nov. 13, which tied restrictions to hospitalizations. The state is currently at the orange level and there are 983 hospitalizations. If hospitalizations were to rise above 1,170, bars would go to carry-out, delivery and drive-through only.
“Yeah it’s scary being in the restaurant bar business right now. It’s scary and you (have to) think, 'are we going to survive another shutdown?'" Moser said Friday. “I mean we kind of skimmed through (the) last one but the next time are we going to be able to open back up?”
Moser, who has been with Oasis for 14 years, said the bar is hyperaware of the situation.
“There is a lot of pressure. I mean, we have to think about us and our patrons … and try to keep them safe but as far as wanting the bar to close down absolutely not,” she said. “We would not want that again.”
The bar does not serve food, she noted, and did not do to-go drinks from March to June when they were shut down.
“We just didn’t because it would have cost us more to pay somebody to sit here all day to do to-go drinks,” Moser added.
But for businesses with a drive-through, it’s a different story.
Andy D’Agosto, the director of operations for Panda Inc. (which owns 14 stores including the Columbus Arby’s) said drive-throughs “saved us.”
“It has given us a leg up,” D’Agosto said. “We feel that we’re lucky to be in the position that we’re in that we have the drive through. Because of that, we’ve been able to stay open.”
For the company as a whole, drive-through business went from 65 to 70% of total business to 98%.
The Columbus Arby’s is one of the highest volume restaurants, he noted, and he did not believe the lobby was ever closed.
The local location is now probably seeing around 80% of business via drive through and 20% dine in and carry out, he said.
“(It’s) slowly coming back,” he said.
D’Agosto is thankful to have a drive-through, especially since Ricketts announced the new DHM's tied to hospital capacity that could potentially shut down dine-in restaurant service for all but “licensed restaurants.”
“The worst of it was March and April when nobody had a clue as to what was going to happen and what was going to happen to the industry,” he said. “Now we’ve been through there, kind of the been there, done that … we can adapt and move on.”
D’Agosto is grateful for drive-throughs although it can be challenging.
“It’s constant whereas you still have to be profitable and so you can’t just schedule a whole ton of people,” he said. “They’re good challenges … There’s less down time for our people … they still have to do all the cleaning and mopping and stocking.”
Still, he said, he’s not complaining.
Another Columbus fast-food restaurant, Wendy’s, already did most of its sales through drive through even before the pandemic, General Manager Ashley Nickels said.
For Oasis, Moser said it has been tough getting people to understand they have to wear the masks when they walk in until they sit down.
“But, for the most part, all of the patrons are really good about it,” Moser said. “Business isn’t as good as it was but … it’s a hit and miss. It’s not as consistent.”
The bar will provide masks to people who come in without one.
“We still have a business to run, so I’d rather spend the money and give somebody a mask and have them in that $1 mask,” she said. “It’s a lot cheaper than having $20, $30 bucks walk out the door because they don’t have a mask.”
