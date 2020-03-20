Area establishments wrestle with COVID-19 impact

Ricketts told a news conference that he will ask those businesses to confine their sales to take-out and drive-thru purchases in order to attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

Saafeld has already closed up her Fabulous Forever consignment store (which she co-owns with her sister) in order to keep people safe, and she’s in touch with her friends who own businesses downtown to make sure that the response to COVID-19 on their end is a united one.

“I’ve been in talks with many business owners, in different styles of businesses, from retail to restaurants (and) bars (and) we’re working together,” Saafeld said. “We’re definitely staying in touch with each other as far as being on the same page and how to go about it as best as we can. It is such an unknown.”

Closing down parts of a store is familiar territory for Kenny Kallenbach, who had to shut down his bar (CK Grill and Bar) last year following the historic March 2019 flooding. Now, he plans to go to a take-out only model this time around in order to prevent a large degree of people in his establishment.

“I’ve never had to do this in 16 years,” Kallenbach said. “I’ve already sent (my employees) out to get unemployment and I’m going to try to clean. There’s some stuff that we can do, always.”