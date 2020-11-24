Area garden centers ready for Christmas tree demand

Columbus garden center owners are ready to meet a growing demand for real Christmas trees this holiday season.
Starting after Thanksgiving, Wilke Landscape Center, 3311 18th St., will have cut Christmas trees for sale. Evan Wilke said the Landscape Center has been selling Christmas trees at 18th Street since 1961. Wilke is a co-owner of Wilke Landscape Center with his wife, sister and brother-in-law.
Wilke said the Landscape Center ships its trees in from Dutchman Tree Farm in northern Michigan.
"A lot of people like the idea of being able to cut a tree at a local farm," Wilke said.
The problem is that firs, which Wilke said are preferred, do not grow well in Nebraska.
Smaller trees of about 5 feet in height can cost about $60, while taller ones can cost up to a couple hundred dollars.
Country Lane Gardens, 5132 E. Eighth St., is also selling real Christmas trees.
Owner Annette Hellbusch said Country Lane Gardens will have trees available for sale during the week of Thanksgiving.
During Thanksgiving week, Hellbusch said Country Lane Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"This is our second year selling Christmas trees," Hellbusch said. "A lot of families are getting back to having the live trees in their homes. They had a tradition growing up and they're wanting to share that."
Wilke also said he has seen an increase in real tree sales in the last couple of years.
Real trees are only good for one holiday season but Wilke said the alternative, plastic trees, also have a lifespan. Plastic trees end up looking used and shabby after a few years and must be replaced, he said.
But, Wilke said, there are environmental benefits to using real Christmas trees.
Wilke said the trees can be grown on marginal land that can't be used for agricultural purposes.
"The tree, as it grows, is adding oxygen to the atmosphere and enriching the environment by providing wildlife cover, erosion control, bird habitat, et cetera," Wilke said.
People new to real Christmas trees will need to have a tree stand and should be prepared to water them both right away and then regularly. Tree skirts can help protect the floor during watering.
Hellbusch said tree stands are available at Country Lane Gardens.
"We also have a different type of tree stand where the tree is pre-drilled and then there is a spike that people put their tree onto," Hellbusch said. "And then they just turn the tree and that tightens it up."
At the end of the year, real Christmas trees can be disposed of as part of a City of Columbus program which will begin Dec. 26 and run through Jan. 19.
In the past, the program has allowed people to drop off their trees at Ag Park, 822 15th St., at the end of the season. The City may then turn the trees into mulch for the parks.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
