Area garden centers ready for Christmas tree demand

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilke also said he has seen an increase in real tree sales in the last couple of years.

Real trees are only good for one holiday season but Wilke said the alternative, plastic trees, also have a lifespan. Plastic trees end up looking used and shabby after a few years and must be replaced, he said.

But, Wilke said, there are environmental benefits to using real Christmas trees.

Wilke said the trees can be grown on marginal land that can't be used for agricultural purposes.

"The tree, as it grows, is adding oxygen to the atmosphere and enriching the environment by providing wildlife cover, erosion control, bird habitat, et cetera," Wilke said.

People new to real Christmas trees will need to have a tree stand and should be prepared to water them both right away and then regularly. Tree skirts can help protect the floor during watering.

Hellbusch said tree stands are available at Country Lane Gardens.

"We also have a different type of tree stand where the tree is pre-drilled and then there is a spike that people put their tree onto," Hellbusch said. "And then they just turn the tree and that tightens it up."