Area girl starts donation drive for Paws and Claws

An animal lover and Shelby-Rising City Public Schools student, 11-year-old Mazzee Staroscik is seeking donations for a Columbus animal shelter.
The donation drive will benefit Paws and Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St.
Mazzee is not accepting cash donations but she will take checks for the fundraiser. Paws and Claws Director Deb Potter said the checks should be made out to the Platte Valley Humane Society.
Otherwise, Mazzee is seeking specific supplies, including blankets, towels and beds, kitty litter, wet and dry cat and dog food, catnip and dog treats, toys, leashes, collars and harnesses and bleach and other cleaning supplies.
"I've been wanting to do this for a couple of years. I thought that it would be really nice to do it this time of year," Mazzee said.
Mazzee said she has been especially concerned that animal shelters may not have been getting as much love recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Potter said Mazzee is right on the money.
"We still had a lot of generosity from people in the community but they haven't been able to just stop in. We've had the doors locked. And then the big thing that hurt us was that we normally have a couple of big fundraisers each year," Potter said.
Those fundraisers were canceled, Potter said, along with some adoption events normally held out in the community.
Potter said Paws and Claws also stopped allowing its volunteers and dog walkers into the building, too, due to COVID-19.
"It's affected us in quite a few ways," Potter said.
In addition to the donation items that Mazzee is accepting, Potter said the shelter is happy to take donations of copy paper, postage stamps and envelopes.
"We have to print out forms for people to sign and we make our own adoption applications and so on and so forth," Potter said. "We do send thank you's out to donors, as well."
Mazzee is accepting donations through Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. The theme of the donation drive is to show local animals some love.
Mazzee's mom, Gennipher Staroscik, has been helping her. But Mazzee is the heart, brains and driving force behind the donation effort.
Shelby-Rising City Public Schools Librarian Mandy Peterson said Mazzee established an email address just for the drive — 4animalfunds@gmail.com — and has contacted businesses to get permission to put up fliers and leave donation boxes at their locations.
"She went and talked to managers at stores, I think at Tractor Supply and Bomgaars," Peterson said. "She is really going after it."
So far, Mazzee has put up fliers for the donation drive around Columbus at Bomgaars, 3614 23rd St.; Tractor Supply, 1319 E. 23rd St.; and Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St. She got permission from each location to also leave a donation box to collect supplies.
"When I check the boxes to see if I need to replace them, all the donations are in there," Mazzee said.
She put the boxes out at the beginning of January and most recently checked them on Friday.
"They were pretty full already," Mazzee said.
Peterson said she learned about the donation drive when Mazzee came into the library to collect old newspapers for the shelter.
"She's trying to raise awareness and she's really going after this. And she's only 11," Peterson said.
Peterson noted Mazzee has a really big heart for animals, especially those in need.
Mazzee has always been an animal lover. Right now she has two dogs, two cats and several chickens at home. She said she hopes to be able to work with animals when she's older.
"She's a really kind, sweet, gentle person and animals really gravitate towards her," Peterson said. "She's just a kid who wants to make the world a better place."
