Area girl starts donation drive for Paws and Claws

"We still had a lot of generosity from people in the community but they haven't been able to just stop in. We've had the doors locked. And then the big thing that hurt us was that we normally have a couple of big fundraisers each year," Potter said.

Those fundraisers were canceled, Potter said, along with some adoption events normally held out in the community.

Potter said Paws and Claws also stopped allowing its volunteers and dog walkers into the building, too, due to COVID-19.

"It's affected us in quite a few ways," Potter said.

In addition to the donation items that Mazzee is accepting, Potter said the shelter is happy to take donations of copy paper, postage stamps and envelopes.

"We have to print out forms for people to sign and we make our own adoption applications and so on and so forth," Potter said. "We do send thank you's out to donors, as well."